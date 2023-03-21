Park City boys lacrosse off to hot start, but steep challenge lies ahead

Park City’s boys lacrosse team has continued its winning from last year so far, starting the season 8-0 while outscoring its opponents 85-23.

The Miners are coming off a 15-4 win over Bountiful on Friday in an offensive explosion they needed after squeaking past Lone Peak 6-4 three days prior. Park City is slated to square off against Colorado’s Cherry Creek at Westminster College on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. While the Miners have gotten off to an undefeated start, there’s still plenty of room for improvement

“We’ve done what we need to get done, but we’re working to get better every game,” Park City coach Michael Persky said. “When we went up north to play in that tournament in Logan, it was a good opportunity to see what we have, in terms of the youth of the team and the leadership of the team. I think it went pretty well.”

Park City’s trip to Logan to start the season involved six games in two days, and the Miners won all six games by a combined score of 64-15. Not only did Park City roll through its opening weekend, but it also gave its younger players some valuable experience at the varsity level.

“It wasn’t so much about whether we won or lost, but it was how we played the game,” Persky said. “It was a really good opportunity to play everybody in those games. It was a good opportunity to give some of the freshmen and sophomores their first experience with varsity lacrosse. They all got to see how fast the game can be, and we all got to see how they can adjust to it.”

Park City has had its ups and downs offensively to start the year as new faces begin to gel with familiar ones, but senior Jack Ronan has emerged as the Miners’ top goal-scorer so far. Ronan has a team-high 24 goals and has scored at least twice in every game this season. The senior is on pace to easily surpass his 26 goals from last year.

“He gives us a different look,” Persky said. “Obviously a big presence inside, like a basketball team with a good inside man. … He gives us a dimension that we didn’t have last year. He draws a lot of attention, which is good for everybody else around him. He’s really established himself as a presence on the crease.”

Defensively, Park City has been rock solid. While the offense is finding its footing, Park City has kept opposing offenses at bay up to this point. The Miners have surrendered just 23 goals in eight games, and their 10-5 win in the season opener against Fremont was the only time an opponent has scored more than four.

“Led by Gavin (Beichner), our captain, we are a little bit bigger, a little bit stronger, a little bit more physical than we’ve been in the past,” Persky said.

In addition to some stellar defensive play, the Miners have also had some quality goaltending performances from junior AJ Silianoff, who has a .661 save percentage. In the 6-4 win over Lone Peak, Silianoff made 14 saves on 18 shots.

Cherry Creek, to whom the Miners lost 12-6 last year, will be a valuable measuring stick for Park City as it gets into the heart of its schedule. An undefeated start up to this point is nice, but the Miners will now have the opportunity to see if they can raise their game to another level early on.

“It’s always better to be winning than not, but we all know that it’s not just about the winning,” Persky said. “It is a journey. We’ve been fortunate to be better than the opponents, but there’s going to be a lot of good opponents coming up, starting with Cherry Creek on Thursday. Thursday’s going to be a reality check to see just how far we’ve come, how far we have left to go.”