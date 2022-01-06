Park City cancels home game against Skyline due to COVID-19 outbreak

Park City’s boys basketball team’s home game against Skyline Friday night has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak on the Miners.

Park City coach Thomas Purcell said on Thursday that five people associated with the team have tested positive and two more have results that are pending. Purcell added that the team will not participate in activities until at least Monday and that some players are showing symptoms like a sore throat, loss of taste, loss of smell, congestion and severe headaches.

“It’s incredible how contagious it has been amongst our team,” he said. “It has shocked me. It’s totally different than last year as far as how many positive tests we get.”

This is the second time this season that Park City has had to reschedule a game due to coronavirus-related issues. The Miners didn’t play against Cottonwood last week and are also looking to reschedule that game. Park City’s next opponent is Brighton on Tuesday.

“Hopefully, the break is good for us and allows us to regroup and get healthy and move forward with the season,” Purcell said.

The Miners’ outbreak comes as Summit County is seeing its highest daily case numbers since the start of the pandemic. Summit County officials on Thursday announced a mask mandate in indoor public facilities, including schools.