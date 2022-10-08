Park City celebrates seniors with win over Skyline

Senior Carson Baynes gave the Miners plenty to celebrate on senior night before their offense could even touch the ball.

Baynes fielded a punt at his own 30-yard line and looked for an opening. He turned to his left and ran down the sideline. Baynes had some help from a convoy of blockers downfield, and Skyline couldn’t catch him before he crossed the goal line for a Park City touchdown just over two minutes into the game.

Baynes’ special-teams touchdown gave Park City an early lead, and the Miners never trailed in a 28-15 win over Skyline at Dozier Field on senior night in their regular-season finale. Whether Park City’s seniors will have one more game at home in the playoffs remains to be seen, but they had a memorable night on the field they’ve called home on Friday. The Miners finished the regular season with a 7-2 record and will have next week off before the start of the state playoffs.

“It’s bittersweet,” Baynes said. “I’m glad we came out with the (win). But at the same time, it’s sad that this is the last regular-season game. I love this team, I love these coaches. We’re super tight, and just this whole season’s been great. But, you know, bittersweet because it was good to come out with the win.”

Skyline countered with a touchdown later in the first quarter. The Eagles’ Porter Brockman beat Park City’s defense to the edge of the right side of the field and ran away from the Miners to tie the game at seven on a 54-yard rushing touchdown.

Park City retook the lead midway through the second quarter on a rushing touchdown for senior quarterback Chase Beyer. The Miners steadily worked their way down the field before Beyer completed a pass that put them on the verge of the goal line. On the next play, Beyer took the snap and ran through a hole up the middle for the score.

“It was great to watch him ball out there and just kind of be an athlete tonight,” Park City coach Josh Montzingo said. “Put the team on his shoulders when he needed it. Through the air or through the ground, he did both of it, and I was very proud of him.”

Beyer scored two more rushing touchdowns in the second half, and the Miners pulled away from Skyline for good. It wasn’t always pretty – Park City turned the ball over three times in Eagles territory – but it was enough to get the job done.

Whether it was Beyer scoring rushing touchdowns or running the ball down the field with senior Mason Grover and junior Blake Tabaracci, the Miners had plenty of success on the ground. The Miners finished the game with nearly 250 rushing yards.

“That just goes to show that we just got dudes on our team all over the place,” Beyer said. “And when kids’ numbers are called, they’re able to step up and make plays. So, that just goes to show that our team, we just have great running backs, great receivers out there. We have a lot of depth, so it’s just awesome that all these guys are getting around and getting touches.”

After allowing what was by far a season-high 47 points the previous week against Brighton, Park City’s defense returned to form against Skyline. Outside of Brockman’s score in the first quarter, the Eagles’ only other touchdown came in the fourth quarter when they were already down by 21.

“Last week, of course, wasn’t our best week,” senior Anthony Hernandez said. “We weren’t too happy with the outcome. So, this week us, as a whole, really all just kept each other accountable and just doing our best and keep grinding and keep playing (and) keep going harder.”

Hernandez was all over the field on Friday. He recorded a sack and had a hand in another while making several key tackles.

“It felt great,” he said. “Just the defense as a whole, we all clicked, and it just made for some really good plays. And all the boys made plays tonight, so that was super awesome.”

Beyer has been Park City’s starting quarterback since he was a sophomore, which made Friday night’s game a little more special for him. This year, the Miners went undefeated at home and are in a good position to host a playoff game.

“I’ve grown up on this field,” Beyer said. “Honestly, it’s just like any other game, but it’s awesome just to close it out here, especially with the win. Couldn’t be happier.”

Baynes, meanwhile, has spent plenty of Friday nights at Dozier Field since he and his two older brothers all played for the Miners. Baynes has been a valuable contributor for Park City this year.

“He does get everybody lined up – he’s like a coach on the field,” Montzingo said. “And so, when he came back out there, we’re able to quiet it back down at the end there to make sure they didn’t put another one up. You can see the difference he makes on the field.”

For his final regular-season game on home turf, Baynes made a difference in all three phases. In addition to his special-teams touchdown and his play in the secondary on defense, Baynes filled in at running back late in the fourth quarter. Baynes took a pitch for over 20 yards and had a couple more key carries to get Park City in scoring position. His rushes helped set up Beyer’s third and final rushing touchdown of the night to keep Park City in front for good.

“I was more excited than anything,” Baynes said. “I was excited to get the ball, kind of show what I can do at running back. Yeah, mostly excited and honored for the coaches to think I can ice the game out like that.”