Park City coach Joe Discoe named technical coach for US Moguls team

Joe Discoe pauses during a training day at the 2016 FIS Visa Freestyle International World Cup at Deer Valley Resort. Discoe was named technical coach for the U.S. moguls team this month.

Photo by Steven Earl/U.S.Ski and Snowboard

Joe Discoe, a former moguls skier for the U.S. team, is going back to the World Cup circuit, but this time as a coach.

Until recently Discoe, was a coach at Park City Ski and Snowboard. This month he accepted the position of World Cup technical coach for the U.S. moguls team.

“I’m super excited,” Discoe said. “I thought it would be pretty cool to work with some of the best athletes in the world. I was on the team for eight years and that was just a fun place for me to be at during that time and I would love to give my expertise if that would help.”

Discoe, 31, grew up near Telluride, Colorado, and came to Park City to join U.S. Ski and Snowboard with the moguls team after making the cut in 2008.

Until his retirement in 2016, Discoe notched 14 top-10 finishes at the World Cup level and participated in the 2011 World Championships and three U.S. championships. He took a job coaching with Fly Freestyle (now Park City Ski and Snowboard) during his summers to help fund his skiing.

After his retirement he started coaching with Park City United (also now Park City Ski and Snowboard) full time.

“I just wanted to give back to the sport I had so much joy competing in,” he said. “I thought it would be beneficial to keep pushing the sport and moving it in the right direction.

“It was also just an easy first job to get after skiing.”

In his new role, Discoe will report directly to head coach Matt Gnoza. His days will start with training at the water ramps at the Utah Olympic Park and advising athletes on technique, then workouts at the Center of Excellence followed by assisting in administrative work if necessary.

Then there’s camps in Oregon and Chile, and the World Cup circuit starting in December.

His goal is simple: make the U.S. team the best in the world.

Some of the athletes are already in that echelon, especially on the women’s team, which accrued the most points of any nation during the last World Cup season.

Discoe is not intimidated by the prospect of walking onto one of the top teams in the world. Not only is he familiar with most of the team from skiing with them during his competitive days, he is used to coaching top athletes.

Last season, the German national team hired him to work with their athletes during the 2018 Winter Olympics.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what I think will help improve (the U.S. team), and seeing if we can’t get even more podium results not only on the women’s side but on the men’s as well,” Discoe said.

Discoe takes over the position from Caleb Martin, who coincidentally coached Discoe since he was 13.

“A lot of my knowledge comes from him, so the athletes’ transition from him to me might be seamless, since we have the same verbiage and use the same terms,” Discoe said. “But it will be big shoes to fill.”