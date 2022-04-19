Park City coach passes on lessons learned from his father

The DiCicco family gathers in Park City in May 2016. Tony DiCicco, left, coached the U.S. women's national team to an Olympic gold medal and a World Cup title, while Anthony DiCicco, center, coaches the Park City High School varsity boys soccer team.

Courtesy of Anthony DiCicco

The mountains in Park City provide different people with different meanings. For some, the mountains provide them with phenomenal skiing throughout the winter or great hiking in the summer. Others marvel at the imposing figure they provide to the landscape.

But for Park City High School boys soccer coach Anthony DiCicco, the mountains were what brought him here in the first place. And it’s why he’s still here.

DiCicco’s father, Tony, served as the U.S. women’s national team’s manager from 1994 to 1999 and ultimately guided the team to an Olympic gold medal in 1996 and a World Cup title in 1999. Tony DiCicco still owns the highest winning percentage in team history with a 105-8-8 record. After winning a World Cup with the senior team, he won the U-20 World Cup in 2008 with a U.S. team that included future stars Alex Morgan, Sydney Leroux and Alyssa Naeher.

In March of 1998, Anthony DiCicco’s parents were flying back from Australia after his dad coached a few games for the national team, and there was a soccer convention in Salt Lake City on the way back. Anthony DiCicco, then on spring break, flew from Connecticut to meet his parents in Utah and take advantage of some spring skiing.

“We spent eight or 10 days here skiing and hanging out,” he said. “It was the first time I came to Park City, and it’s the first time that I know of him coming to Park City – he might have been here before. But we had awesome conditions, an awesome week of skiing.”

Soccer was Anthony DiCicco’s life growing up, and it still is. He’s in the middle of his first season at the helm of Park City High School’s boys varsity soccer team, and the Miners are hoping to make the most of the second half of the season after a 4-4 start. But DiCicco is also doing his best to keep his father’s legacy alive after his death in 2017 from cancer.

“For me, it’s not his absence that I lament, I get moved to emotion by the presence that I still feel, especially here,” Anthony DiCicco said. “And I say especially here not exclusively talking about the work in soccer that I do here, but he loved the mountains, he loved skiing. Like I said, the first time that I came here was with him. And in 2016, the last time before I moved here to coach, our family gathered here. So, it’s as much his presence as his absence that I feel on a daily basis, which doesn’t make it easier.”

Even before the women’s national team hit the limelight under Tony DiCicco’s guidance at the 1996 Olympics and the 1999 World Cup, there were times when Anthony DiCicco didn’t have a normal childhood. In 1991, he was called to the principal’s office, though it wasn’t to be punished like most kids.

Tony DiCicco was the goalkeeper coach with the U.S. women’s national team during the inaugural Women’s World Cup. The U.S. had just beaten Norway in the finals, though the event hadn’t received much attention at the time. Tony DiCicco called his wife, who called the school, and then the principal wrote the result down on a note and handed it to Anthony DiCicco.

“I got back to the class, and everybody knew,” Anthony DiCicco recalled. “We were probably the only fifth grade class in the country that was aware that this event was even taking place. But I’m walking back into the classroom and everybody was waiting to find out what had happened.”

Ahead of the 1995 World Cup and the 1996 Olympics, the women’s national team started a residency in Florida, so the DiCicco family moved from Connecticut to Florida. Anthony DiCicco claims that he became the first intern of the women’s national team just to ease the burden on his mother, who was also raising his three brothers, by getting out of the house. By that point, the women’s national team had become an extension of their family, and that personal experience molded Anthony DiCicco at a young age.

“I would go to training every day and keep the training logs and do whatever I could do,” he said. “It was awesome, I value that portion of my upbringing because it shaped me. Some of the most incredible people I have ever met have come from that core group of what people refer to now as the 99ers. They’re incredible soccer players, better people.”

Tony DiCicco, center in yellow, hugs his sons Anthony, left, Nick, center, and Alex, right, at the 1999 Women’s World Cup Finals at the Rose Bowl.

Courtesy of Anthony DiCicco

His experiences with his dad and the women’s national team growing up have also impacted his coaching to this day. For instance, Park City’s team doesn’t have a captain, despite the roster being dominated by seniors. Anthony DiCicco believes that, in the past, Park City relied too much on a handful of stars instead of playing more of a team game. His approach carves out responsibilities for everyone.

“We had to start from a basis of everyone has a role, everyone has a responsibility,” he said. “And if it’s not the role you want, you’ll have every opportunity to work into the role that you do want, but you can’t undermine your teammates or your team or what we’re trying to do in pursuit of that.”

That belief dates back to when his father kept Shannon MacMillan on the bench during the 1999 World Cup, despite playing well as a substitute. She came up to Tony DiCicco and told him that, while she wanted to start, she would do whatever it took for the team to be successful.

“She told that story from ‘99 literally until his death because leadership doesn’t come without sacrifice,” he said. “You can have a key leader, a No. 1 leader… but if every player doesn’t have that leadership mentality, it breaks down.”

Park City coach Anthony DiCicco talks to his players during a team huddle in March. DiCicco is in the middle of his first season as Park City High School’s coach.

Park Record file photo

Anthony DiCicco passed on a Tony-ism: Soccer is a simple game played by complicated people. He’ll point out that the tactics can change, but the fundamental parts of successful teams are a “fairly universal concept.”

“I’m not training our high school boys to be future pros – I want them to be future leaders, I want them to be service-oriented leaders who are invested in community, who are invested in creating opportunities for other people and taking opportunities for themselves,” he said. “That has very little to do with soccer. Soccer is just the medium by which we convey these messages.”

Anthony DiCicco also saw firsthand how his father handled coaching youth players when the two were working together in Connecticut. For as renowned as Tony DiCicco was as the women’s national team manager, it was his work with youth players that continues to influence Anthony DiCicco’s coaching.

“That was where I drew the most from him was in those interactions with how he treated the U-12 B team that he was working with,” Anthony DiCicco said. “Ultimately, it really comes down to the fact that he was a teacher before he was a coach. He was a (physical education) teacher, and that led him to teach the game in ways that were tremendously impactful.”

Coaching in Park City was Anthony DiCicco’s first coaching job after his dad passed away. He arrived in Park City in February 2019 to coach the freshman-and-sophomore team and thought he was done after a season.

But then he received a call to coach at Park City Soccer Club. He also served as an assistant coach for the varsity team at Park City High School before taking over as head coach this year. He doesn’t know what his life would look like if he didn’t move to the mountains, but there’s something that compels him to stay.

“There’s perspective and opportunities in the mountains to be reflective and to gain perspective,” he said. “So, I’m fairly certain that’s ultimately not what brought me here, but what has kept me here over these four years.”