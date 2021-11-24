Park City continues to excel in the pool

Swimmers dive into the pool during Park City’s first meet of the season against Corner Canyon on Nov. 3. The Miners have since split a meet with Lone Peak and defeated Highland.

Park City High School’s swimming teams are through their first three meets of the season, and coach Jacob Beach likes where his team is at.

The Miners split a meet two weeks ago with Lone Peak, the defending Class 6A girls state champion, and defeated Highland last week. Park City is also preparing for two home meets in early December.

“We’re doing well, our training ramped up a little bit, so we’re swimming a little bit tired, but we’re still swimming pretty fast,” Beach said. “I’ve been pretty impressed with the results we’ve had at these last few meets.”

Beach touted the efforts of his freshman swimmers, like Gretchen Lane for the girls and Sebastian Wrona for the boys. Against Lone Peak, Lane won her 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle events and was a part of Park City’s first-place 200-yard medley relay team. Wrona won the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard backstroke and took first place on Park City’s 200-yard freestyle relay team.

“The freshman class, they’ve really stepped into a couple roles, including taking on swimming events that are pretty unpopular,” Beach said. “I let them choose a lot what they want to swim, so seeing that out of the freshman class, they really stepped up into that role, and I appreciate that.”

But Beach is less concerned about his teams’ wins and losses at this stage of the season and more focused on building them up in time for the state meet in February. Seeing improvement in individual times is going to be more important moving forward than focusing on individual meets. The focus for now is improving fitness.

“(We’re) starting to build our aerobic base as we get toward the middle of our season and then being able to build that aerobic base until we taper down,” Beach said. “So we’ll go easy the last couple months of the season to kind of focus on building our fast-twitch muscles and really trying to go fast at our regional and state meet.”

But while there is more emphasis on improving individual performances, Beach still wants to work on creating a team atmosphere, which could be difficult in a coach’s first year at the helm of a program.

“Build a cohesive unit, and I think at swim meets that’s really important,” Beach said. “Cheering everyone that’s swimming in the pool, just building a cohesive team that can go to meets and cheer each other on and recognize hard work and success together.”

While the Miners won’t be competing this week — there’s a moratorium for all sports between Nov. 25 and Nov. 28 — they’ll be busy with the Swimvitational at home on Dec. 4 before they host Skyline on Dec. 8.

“(Swimvitational) is a big meet for us,” Beach said. “We’re going to be hosting a couple of teams that are going to be within our region, so it’ll be good to see how well they do at a bigger invitational, especially one that we’re hosting.”