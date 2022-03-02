Park City Curling Club overwhelmed by interest in the sport following 2022 Olympics

Kim Persky throws a curling stone during a Park City Curling Club league game. The club has seen interest in the sport in Park City skyrocket after the Beijing Olympics.

David Jackson/Park Record

The Park City Curling Club has received so many requests from people wanting to learn how to play the frozen sport that league commissioner Ramon Gomez joked that president Greg Basrak might have to quit his day job.

“For each group lesson, he’s probably making four phone calls, six texts or six emails, and I’m sure we’re averaging at least one (request) a day, if not two a day,” Gomez said. “I saw two requests (Wednesday) morning, you know, ‘I’ve got six guys in town from this date to this date and we’d like to curl.’ I’ve seen other requests that (say), ‘Hey, we belong to the curling club in Philadelphia or wherever, and I got some friends, we don’t need an instructor, we just need ice.’”

Every four years, curling enters the mainstream as a goofy-looking sport that seemingly anyone can pick up and play. Most of the sports at the Winter Olympics look impossible to the casual viewer, but it’s not hard to look at curling and think, “Hey, I can do that.”

As one of four USA Curling clubs in Utah, the Park City Curling Club is where many go in search of learning how to play after watching the sport on TV.

The club also received five minutes of airtime on national television when NBC aired a segment on the rules of the sport at the Park City Ice Arena. Basrak and treasurer Eric Myers appeared alongside racing analyst and “Top Gear” star Rutledge Wood in the segment.

“I had clients, friends, just acquaintances texting, emailing me saying, ‘Hey, I saw your club on TV for curling,’” Gomez said. “It’s a cool sport because it’s a sport not like downhill skiing where most people can learn how to do it.”

The club held four Learn to Curl events between Thanksgiving and Presidents Day, and all of them sold out. Whether it’s from people in town who want to learn how to curl during their stay or corporate groups in search of ice time, there’s plenty of interest in the sport. Gomez said that requests “double and triple” in Olympic years.

“I had two of my clients, who I would love to get in, they go, ‘You told us to let you know early, and we didn’t,’” Gomez said. “They were really bummed, they really wanted to learn how to curl. I can’t even get my own friends and clients in.”

Part of the issue is that there’s limited ice availability at the Park City Ice Arena. Curling competes with hockey, figure skating, speedskating and public skating sessions for ice time. In a perfect world, the club would have a dedicated curling facility like some other curling clubs in the U.S., but it has to make do with what’s available.

But Gomez is also quick to point out that the arena does a good job of maintaining the ice for curling, adding that others will say that Park City has the best ice in the state.

“They cooperate with us, Greg talks to them all the time about the temperature of the ice, the shaving of the ice,” Gomez said. “They couldn’t be better. For a municipal, multi-use facility, they really help us.”

Dealing with all of the newfound interest in curling has been a lot to handle for the club, but it also means that the sport is reaching more people. And that’s good news to people like Gomez.

“I think it’s great,” he said. “We’re always trying to grow the curling interest in the community.”