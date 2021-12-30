Park City falls to Mountain Ridge, extends losing streak to 4

Park City's Sebastian Wolf collects the ball beneath the basket as Mountain Ridge defenders close in on him during a game on Wednesday. The Miners lost 68-48.

Brendan Farrell/Park Record

Park City boys basketball coach Thomas Purcell and his team have been trying to break their worst habit: long stretches where nothing seems to go right for the Miners. Three- or four-minute stretches where shots don’t fall, the defense lags and the opposition makes a run.

It came back to bite them again on Wednesday afternoon, as the Miners (2-4) hung tough against Mountain Ridge (8-2) in the first half but couldn’t keep it up in a 68-48 loss. After trailing by 11 points at halftime, a 14-4 run to start the third quarter put the Miners away. Seniors Cutter LaPine and Luke Varechok led Park City with 14 points each in the Miners’ fourth straight loss.

“It happens so fast, sometimes it’s because we’re tired, sometimes it’s a mental lapse, and you just can’t use a timeout every time it happens,” Purcell said. “But I thought today we actually did a better job of not allowing it to happen. We came out ready to play, we had an early lead, and then I really think they wore us down.”

It was a tough couple of days for Park City in the Utah Autism Holiday Classic, a four-day tournament hosted by Olympus High School. The Miners lost to Hillcrest 60-54 on Tuesday after trailing 20-8 at the end of the first quarter. On Wednesday, they got off to a much better start with LaPine burying a 3-pointer to open the game, but that was as good as it would get.

Mountain Ridge’s Merrick Sherwood sank four 3-pointers in the first quarter to give the Sentinels a 20-13 lead. The Sentinels made 12 3-pointers as a team and didn’t have much trouble scoring against Park City’s 2-3 zone defense. Park City ultimately couldn’t keep up.

“I think our issue with that defense is getting out to the shooters,” Varechok said. “In every game, we tend to have a bunch of shooters who are just wide open and hit a bunch of shots on us. And I think rebounding is a big issue for us that we need to fix, and coach has definitely made that point to us that rebounding has to improve if we want to be a good team.”

It’s not all doom and gloom for Park City despite the loss and the prolonged losing streak, however. The Miners were without one of their top scorers in Khai Lockwood and went up against a strong Mountain Ridge team. Nobody is hitting the panic button yet.

“We have had some really good flashes, especially in the Hillcrest game, of being a really good team,” senior Wyatt Lister said. “And being able to hang with Mountain Ridge for two-and-a-half, three of the four quarters against a talented (Class) 6A team is something to take a positive away from.”

The Miners were slated to finish out the tournament with matchups against Viewmont and Cottonwood on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Those two games would offer opportunities to snap their skid and work things out ahead of the start of region play against Olympus on Jan. 4. Not letting the final two games of the tournament get away from them would be a good start.

“We couldn’t hang with them there, instead of it going from a 10-point game to a tie game, it went from a 10-point game to a 20-point game,” Purcell said. “But I think that they are a really, really good team, and I was happy with the way we competed. You know, we just need to get a win here.”