Park City falls to Mountain View at states

Park City High School senior Grace Crosby, right, tips the ball over the net during the Miners’ match against Skyridge in August. The Miners swept Uintah at home on Tuesday, but they were eliminated by Mountain View in the second round of the state playoffs on Thursday.

Park Record file photo

The Park City volleyball team’s season came to an end on Thursday, as the No. 15 Miners fell to No. 2 Mountain View in a 25-20, 25-19, 25-18 sweep. The Miners finished Thursday’s action at Utah Valley University with a loss to No. 7 Lehi in four sets in the consolation round.

“We played two tough teams in the state, and I thought we competed well,” Miners coach Matt Carlson said. “Our first game against Mountain View, we had a really good gameplan against them, and we executed it really well and then we just didn’t take care of the ball on our side sometimes.”

The Miners began the postseason with a dominant sweep of No. 18 Uintah at home on Tuesday. The Utes defeated No. 31 East in their play-in match and then faced Park City immediately afterward.

Park City jumped out to big leads in all three sets and never looked back in the 25-15, 25-7, 25-19 sweep of the Utes. Seniors Mattie Prior and Siena Volmer both had double-digit kills, and the Miners cruised into the next round. Park City was also efficient from the service line, as it scored double-digit aces.

“When those two are on, it makes it really easy for everybody else,” Carlson said. “That’s our best serving game of the year by far, which is what you want to see right before state.”

The Miners moved on to face Mountain View in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs, and Park City didn’t fare as well against the Bruins. Mountain View’s biggest lead in the first set was when it took a commanding 16-8 lead, but the Miners fought back and brought themselves within one. However, the Bruins came on strong late and took the opening set.

Mountain View kept the Miners at arm’s length throughout the second frame, as the Bruins took an early 4-1 lead and never let Park City get much closer than that. Mountain View didn’t falter at all in the second set and was on the verge of ending Park City’s season.

“We tend to not rise to the occasion, we tend to fall due to our own errors and we kind of implode,” Carlson said on Friday. “We’ve done it several times against Lone Peak, against Skyline, where we just can’t maintain a high level of volleyball for three sets or four sets. Yesterday, we did, which was really cool. We competed with chances to go up in each of the sets.”

Park City’s urgency was clear in the early going of the third set, as the Miners took an early 4-1 lead. The Bruins came back and tied it at four, and most of the set was decided by a couple of points. A Mountain View run midway through the set gave the Bruins a decisive 21-15 lead, and that gave them enough room to put the Miners away.

“We played some of our best volleyball of the year, which is what you want to see,” Carlson said. “It wasn’t good enough to beat the other team, but again, we played our best volleyball.”

Prior and fellow seniors Grace Crosby and Emily Jenkins had solid showings in their final matches with the Miners, and Carlson also liked what he saw from juniors Kennedy Halper and Kelsey Farber and sophomore Camden Goodman.

“Kelsey Farber did a fantastic job in serve-receive and defense, I thought she really kept the back row alive,” he said. “Obviously, Mattie Prior was just awesome, she really stepped up, I think she played some of her best volleyball, some big-time volleyball before she heads off to college. … Emily Jenkins was fantastic, so was Camden Goodman. And our two middles, Grace Crosby and Kennedy Halper, stepped up big time, getting kills in the middle when we need to and had some big-time blocks.”