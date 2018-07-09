Park City figure skaters start season with their best skates forward

The figure skating season is long, starting in April and running into its postseason in October. But that doesn't mean the early season doesn't matter, and the Figure Skating Club of Park City is making the most of its time.

The team started its season with the Skate Dallas competition in Plano, Texas, on April 26, where nearly all of the club's 11 competitors finished in the top 10 across four age groups.

"It was really fun to have such a large contingency from Park City participating," said Erika Roberts, the club's director. "We received compliments and comments from other clubs (saying) what a great team we are and how awesome our team spirit is, so that will be fun to look back on."

Sophia Domonoske and Zoe Harper took sixth and ninth, respectively, in both the freeskate and short program in the ladies' novice division.

In the intermediate ladies' division, Brynn Roberts took second in the final round of freeskate and Sam Bray finished 11th, followed by Andee Lyons, who finished 15th.

Hannah Baldwin took fifth in the freeskate finals in the juvenile girls' division. Roberts credited increased training time and attentive coaching for the results.

The club had similar success at the Broadmoor Open in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on June 18-22. Bray took sixth in the final round of the combined competition, and third in the final round of the short program.

Baldwin took eighth in the final round of the juvenile competition.

Some of the team then traveled to the Lake Placid Figure Summer Skating Championships in Lake Placid, New York, from June 28 to July 1, where Brynn Roberts took fifth in the free skate and sixth in the short program out of 71 competitors.

"It's nice to see the fruits of her labor and that hard work does pay off," Erika Roberts, her mother, said.

Roberts said she was impressed with the intermediate group, which had made all of its final events over the season so far. Roberts also said Baldwin, in the juvenile group, has "continued to show great promise during the season."

The regular season will conclude in the fall, when the team starts attending regional and sectional competitions.