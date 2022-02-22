Park City finishes season strong at state championships

Park City junior Sara Wall swims the 100-yard butterfly during a meet against Brighton in January. Wall won the 50-yard freestyle event at the state championships and also finished third in the 100-yard butterfly.

Park Record file photo

Park City High School’s swimming teams wrapped up their seasons at the state championships at BYU on Friday and Saturday.

After two days of stiff competition, both teams finished the season on a high note. The girls team came in fourth, while the boys team finished in sixth. Olympus ended up taking home the state title in both boys and girls swimming.

“State went really well, I was really happy,” Park City coach Jacob Beach said. “Finals is when the team really showed up. We had a lot of outside smokes, which means people that were seeded lower finishing higher than they did in prelims, which was awesome.”

The highlight of the competition was Park City junior Sara Wall capturing the state title in the 50-yard freestyle. Wall won the event by just over a tenth of a second with a time of 24.12 seconds. She also finished third in the 100-yard butterfly.

“It’s good to have a state champion,” Beach said. “The team really came together and supported one another, and Sara’s race was no different. Everyone was on the poolside cheering her on, and it’s good to see her do that.”

The girls team also had a couple of standout swims from freshman Gretchen Lane. Lane swam in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events and finished third in both. Lane and Wall teamed up with juniors Kathleen Evans and Sofia Djunic to finish fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

“(Lane) took third in both, but in the 500, she was in the outside lane, which means she wasn’t in the center where the faster swimmers would be,” Beach said. “She surprised a lot of people, had a couple coaches comment that they didn’t even see her out there tracking down people. So, that’s always fun, it was a very exciting race.”

On the boys side, junior Ralph Fiscus stood out for the Miners. He was their top performer in any event with a third-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle. Fiscus also helped the Miners finish fifth in the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays.

“In the 500, he dropped some more time and lowered the school record even more, so it’s good to see Ralph achieve so much with how much work he’s been putting in,” Beach said.

The state championships also brought Beach’s first season at the helm of the program to a close. He’s looking forward to having a full offseason to prepare. Park City’s first meet of the year this season was in his third week leading the program, and having some more time and knowledge of swimming in Utah will help heading into next season.

“I learned a lot, and I think I did well with just this much preparation,” he said. “So, having a whole offseason to prepare and get ready and plan, I think that’ll make next season even more competitive and more successful.”

It helps that there likely won’t be a lot of turnover on the roster. The Miners only had one senior swim at the state championships, leaving plenty of room to grow and improve. Having this kind of success in Year 1 with a younger roster only means higher expectations going forward. Beach is hoping that both teams can finish in the top three next year.

“It sets up well for next year,” Beach said. “They know what they need to do to improve, and they’re excited for offseason opportunities and getting stronger and better and faster and looking forward to next year.”