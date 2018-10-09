Park City football beats Ogden, secures playoff berth

The Park City High School football team is officially in the Class 4A playoffs.

While that's not an unfamiliar position for the Miners, this year is slightly different.

On Friday, Park City steamrolled Ogden 58-21, and that win put the Miners in second in the region with one game to go.

"Ever since we got our passing game down, which was against Payson, it's just been no looking back," said Mark McCurdy, junior wide receiver and defensive back for Park City.

"And as a whole, we've had a year that's been different from any other year we've had."

The records speak for themselves.

The Miners finished last season 2-3 in Region 11, and 4-7 overall.

In 2016, they were 3-4 in conference (including playoff games) and 6-6 overall.

After their win on Friday, the Miners are now 3-1, 5-3, and Tooele, the Miners' last opponent of the regular season, is 2-2 in region, and lost to Ogden 26-15.

As it stands, Park City could finish the regular season by securing a home playoff game for the first time in years.

"It was a really good day," McCurdy said. "We beat a team that did really good in region, and we were fighting for second place and we whooped them."

It was a particularly good night for McCurdy, who caught two touchdowns on offense and brought back a pick-six, but it was hard to look at the Miners roster and find a player who did not have a great night.

A host of players with last names that start with B scored for the Miners: junior running back Dylan Bauer, junior wide receiver Brady Baumann and junior wide receiver Paul Baynes all score touchdowns, as did junior tight end Andrew Pederson, while sophomore running back Franklin Paas scored the last touchdown of the homecoming game off a 60-yard run.

Senior defensive back Jet Reed was a constant barrier for Ogden's passing game, and Park City's defense silenced the Tigers until halfway through the second quarter after the Miners had already gained a 23-point lead.

Ogden only looked like a threat during the third quarter, when the Tigers outscored the Miners 14-7. But the Miners shut the door in the fourth, outscoring the Tigers 21-0 and ending the game with a 37-point lead.

Coach Josh Montzingo said after last week's 47-27 loss at Stansbury (4-0, 6-2), the region leader, the Miners were ready to perform.

"We had to try and pick ourselves up after last week," he said. "I don't think we performed at the level we wanted to and I think the guys came out hungry this week and this is what happens."

Montzingo said the win a was a team effort, praising junior quarterback Jack Skidmore for 112 yards passing and two touchdowns through the air.

Also, it was the quarterback's birthday.

"It's a nice start," he said of his first day at age 17. "It was a blast. I love playing with these guys. We went out knowing it was going to be a dogfight. On film (Ogden) looked good, but we came out pretty hard."

Park City will play Tooele at home on Thursday at 7 p.m.