Park City football falls short in rematch of semifinal game

Park City senior Kirby Baynes lunges across the goal line to score the Miners' first touchdown against Pine View on Friday at Dozier Field. The Miners fell to the Panthers 41-40.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

In a rematch of last year’s Class 4A semifinals in which Park City beat Pine View to reach the state title game, the Panthers came to Dozier Field looking to spoil the Miners’ senior night.

Pine View did just that, taking down Park City 41-40 on Friday evening as a dominant second half from the Miners fell just short of making up for a lethargic first two quarters.

At one point, it appeared the Panthers would walk away with the game. The Miners, plagued by multiple turnovers in the first half, found themselves down 27-0 early in the second quarter. After calming down, Park City went into halftime trailing 27-7 and looking to make some changes.

The main message Park City coach Josh Montzingo had for the Miners was to not worry about the scoreboard and to instead focus on cutting down the lead little by little.

“We just have to make one play at a time,” Montzingo said. “When we stack all of these plays together that are positive, we can turn this thing around.”

Montzingo’s words must have sunk in. Park City stifled Pine View and managed to snag a 28-27 lead early in the fourth quarter behind two rushing touchdowns, of 80 and 26 yards, from senior Kirby Baynes.

“We got a couple of substitutions, and those guys really caught some fire,” Montzingo said.

Park City senior Franklin Paas attempts to tackle Pine View senior Douglas Leung Choi during Friday’s game at Dozier Field.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

One of those halftime substitutions was sophomore quarterback Chase Beyer, who finished the game with two passing touchdowns.

After the Miners’ 28 straight points, the teams quickly exchanged touchdowns, making the game 34-33 with five minutes to go and the ball in the Panthers’ hands. Pine View responded with a 55-yard touchdown drive to take the lead with just over two minutes on the clock. Baynes answered with a 95-yard return on the ensuing kickoff, bringing the Miners within an extra point of tying it up.

Unfortunately for the Miners, the kick sailed wide right, keeping the Panthers up one. After an onside kick attempt failed, Park City looked to get the ball back by forcing a three and out. After the Miners used their final two timeouts, Pine View faced 3rd-and-1 with a chance to put the game out of reach with a first down. After a pileup at the marker, the referees awarded Pine View a first down, allowing the Panthers to run out the clock.

At the end of the game, Montzingo brought in the team and told them “sometimes Park City beats Park City.” But the most important thing he wanted them to know was that he “was so proud of them for fighting” and not giving up when they could have.

Baynes, who finished the game with three touchdowns, saw the game as a learning experience and thinks the Miners (1-2) “took a huge step in the right direction.”

Montzingo ended by honoring the team’s seniors by stating, “I was so proud of our seniors, they put their heart and soul out there tonight.”

The Miners’ next home game is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11, against Ogden.