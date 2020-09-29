Park City football moves closer to region title with win over Mountain View



The Park Record.

Fresh off beating Stansbury on a Hail-Mary heave in the final seconds of the game, the Park City Miners came to Dozier Field on Friday looking to build on that momentum and make themselves the last remaining undefeated team in Region 10 play.

Their obstacle: the Mountain View Bruins, who also entered with an unblemished region record.

This time, no late-game heroics were necessary. After a back-and-forth first half, Park City was able to take control of the game and finish with a comfortable 60-30 win, making the Miners the lone leaders in Region 10.

In the first half, two high-flying offenses traded scores, but the Miners found themselves leading 32-17 at halftime. Although the offense was doing its job, the defense needed to make some adjustments to slow down the fast-paced Bruin offense.

“They were so fast we were sometimes out of position,” coach Josh Montzingo said after the game.

In response, Park City’s focus was to get set up earlier and not give Mountain View any easy plays.

After giving up a quick touchdown at the start of the third quarter, the Miners defense was able to calm down and shut down Mountain View.

As the defense began to get continuous stops, the offense didn’t lose a beat, scoring 28 straight points and stretching the lead to 60-24. The scoring spree was highlighted by two rushing touchdowns for junior Carson Tabaracci and a 74-yard passing touchdown from sophomore Chase Beyer to senior Trond Grizzell.

“We have a lot of weapons and we can spread the ball around to anyone on the team,” Tabaracci said.

After starting the season as quarterback, Tabaracci has shifted to running back. The change has proven successful. Tabaracci finished the game with a total of five touchdowns, including four on the ground and a 28-yard touchdown reception.

Even with the statement win, Montzingo recognizes that there are still important games to be played.

“We’re super happy,” Montzingo said, “but until you win them all, it doesn’t matter, so we gotta make sure we keep doing it.”

Park City has three more region games remaining, starting with an away contest on Friday against Ben Lomond.

Montzingo’s focus is on defending last year’s region title by taking it one game at a time.

“We like to make sure that the region title goes through Park City,” he said.