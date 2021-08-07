Park City football player Max Alford commits to Utah State

Max Alford, from left, and Sam Alford lead a sprint exercise for Miner offensive athletes during the beginning of summer conditioning at Dozier Field in June.

With his senior season just a week away, Park City senior Max Alford decided to make the biggest decision of his life.

Alford announced on his Twitter account that he would be committing to play at Utah State after graduating high school. In 12 games last season, Alford rushed for 1,020 yards, caught 30 passes for 448 receiving yards and added 13 total touchdowns.

The senior also received offers from Air Force, Colorado State, New Mexico and Navy, but in the end, it came down to three schools: Utah State, Rice and Montana. Montana offered the ability to play with both of his brothers — older brother Eli is currently playing there and his other brother and teammate, Sam, is currently committed there. At Rice, he would be able to play FBS-level football in a football hotbed and learn at one of the top academic schools in the country.

The only issue is that both of those schools offered him as a running back, not a linebacker. Utah State was the only one of the three to offer him as a linebacker, and he was considering switching positions.

When Alford was weighing his options, he traveled to Ohio to talk to his uncle, Tony Alford, who coaches running backs at Ohio State. His uncle asked him what he wanted to do, and from there the answer was easy.

“I was like, ‘I want to play linebacker,’ and he’s like, ‘Well, then Rice and Montana are out of the picture,’” Alford said.

Max wanted to move to linebacker full-time in college because he believes that he has a better chance at accomplishing his dream of making the NFL at linebacker instead of running back. At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds according to 247Sports, Alford believes his build offers more of a future at linebacker. Plus, there’s the benefit of playing only a couple of hours away from home.

“Running back’s fun, but I’m looking more at what would put me in the best position to reach my all-time goal, and so linebacker was just that spot for me,” he said. “Defense for me, you have more freedom. Not saying you don’t on offense, but I feel like on defense you get to be more yourself.”

When he returned from Ohio, Max took a visit to Utah State, and it blew him away. He connected really well with the coaching staff, and he saw the Aggies as a legitimate option. The Aggies went 1-5 in an abbreviated 2020 season before hiring former Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson as their new coach for 2021.

“Looking long-term, I was like, ‘This coaching staff, I felt like family up there and I want to be able to enjoy the next four years of my life and be able to have fun,” Max said.

Even though he has his plans for college already carved out, he’s not overlooking this coming season for the Miners. He’s more than ready to play one final season for Park City and end his high school football career on a high note.

“This year, we have more drive and we’re actually closer connected together,” he said. “This team camp, a lot of our meetings were focused on culture, leadership and team building. And with that, we wanted to basically get an idea of what the expectation is of our team and how we’re going to accomplish that. So yeah, our team is ultimately more driven and ready to go ball out against Wasatch next Friday.”