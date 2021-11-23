Park City football star Carson Tabaracci commits to Utah

Park City senior Carson Tabaracci scores a touchdown during the Miners’ playoff matchup against Skyline. Tabaracci announced his commitment to the University of Utah last week.

Park Record file photo

Park City senior football player Carson Tabaracci had colleges from all over the country pursue him, but he’ll be spending his college years just a short drive away in Salt Lake City playing for the University of Utah.

Tabaracci announced his commitment to the Utes on Twitter on Friday. He was ranked the ninth-best prospect in Utah by 247Sports’ composite ranking and is the second Utahn in the Utes’ 2022 class. He committed to Utah over schools like Notre Dame, USC, Oregon, Ohio State and Michigan.

“It was awesome, it’s a nice relief,” Tabaracci said. “I don’t know, I’m excited.”

Utah’s team culture was a big draw for him, and it doesn’t hurt that he’ll be able to play in front of his family and friends at Rice-Eccles Stadium. An official visit to Utah in October gave him a good idea of what that would look like.

“I would say the biggest thing is their family and just their culture overall that I really liked,” Tabaracci said.

“I think there’s great support here and I’m looking forward to playing in front of my parents and stuff.”

Tabaracci’s recruiting profile officially lists him as an athlete instead of at a designated position. For the Miners, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Tabaracci was heavily used at running back this season after injuries at the position.

The senior ran for nearly 1,200 yards and scored 15 rushing touchdowns while adding two receiving touchdowns for Park City, including several highlight-reel runs. He also pitched in on defense at linebacker. Tabaracci said that he’ll be playing either linebacker or tight end for the Utes.

“He’s just a great athlete, he’s an amazing young man, high-character kid, good leadership, the list goes on,” Park City coach Josh Montzingo said. “He’s just done such a lot of different things that we’re blessed, very, very blessed, to have had him be a part of the program and cannot wait to see him take those talents and that leadership and that character to the next level.”

Montzingo added that he was pleased to see Tabaracci ultimately choose the Utes.

“It’s super neat,” he said. “What a great opportunity to be able to stay home, kind of get to represent the local team and I’m super happy for him and his decision.”

Tabaracci is one of the most highly recruited players to don a Miners’ uniform in recent memory, and his commitment brings a long process to an end. The focus now goes from figuring out where to play next year to training for next season.

“It’s been a really great process,” Tabaracci said. “I got to meet a lot of great coaches and make some great relationships, so it’s just finally finished up. So I’m excited about that.”