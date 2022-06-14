Park City Fourth of July 5K returns to in-person format

Jacob Brown celebrates as he approaches the finish line of the Park City Fourth of July 5K at Park City Mountain Resort in 2018. The annual event returns to its traditional in-person format this year.

Park Record file photo

The annual Park City Fourth of July 5K will return to its usual in-person format this year after two years of being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is hosted by Cole Sport and serves as a fundraiser for Park City Ski & Snowboard.

“The Park City Fourth of July 5K is a 38-year-old tradition in our community,” said Pete Stoughton, director of events and community engagement for Park City Ski & Snowboard. “Last year, it was virtual, and the year before that, it was canceled. So, that’s why we’re really excited to be able to bring everybody back together. And since it will be outside, a big celebration.”

Online pre-registration, which costs $30 for kids aged 11 and under and $40 for those 12 and over, for the run will last until 5 p.m. on July 3. After the 5 p.m. deadline, participants will be charged the race morning price. Runners will be given a commemorative shirt as well. Race numbers and shirts can be obtained at Cole Sport on Park Avenue between July 1-3 during operating hours.

The Park City Fourth of July 5K draws between 1,000 and 1,300 runners every year, according to Stoughton.

“We have anywhere from kids in strollers to 70-, 80-year-old community members,” Stoughton said. “It’s about 50% those who come to Park City from out of town and 50% of the community.”

The turnout for the first in-person Park City Fourth of July 5K since the pandemic has been met with plenty of positive reception. Early numbers have dissipated any concerns about declining participation.

“We are exceeding all of our previous historical records and expectations,” Stoughton said. “I think the community is really excited to see it come back, and people are excited to be in Park City for the Fourth of July. Park City really is a fantastic place to be for the Fourth of July.”

Proceeds will go Park City Ski & Snowboard to support its youth sports programs throughout the year. The Park City Fourth of July 5K is a major fundraiser for the organization.

“It’s one of our top fundraisers for the year,” Stoughton said. “We definitely depend on those funds that we raise there to help offset the costs and subsidize the costs of our programs.”

The event is open to participants of all ages and levels, which is part of the appeal of such a massive community event.

“It’s meant to be a fun run, although some people do take it pretty serious,” Stoughton said. “It’s an opportunity for families to go out and just do something that everybody can do. Whether they walk it or they push a stroller or what not. It’s meant to be fun versus a race.”