Park City girls basketball breaks losing streak, start region play 1-0

It's been a long preseason for the Park City High School girls basketball team.

The team was winless before last Friday's 45-37 home win over Ben Lomond.

The Miners had been close to victory during their 0-9 run, like when they played Summit County on Dec. 7. But that win had slipped away to a 45-43 loss, and the Miners then lost their rematch with Summit County on Dec. 18, 52-47.

Friday's game against Ben Lomond (3-6 at the time) was the team's next best shot at a win, and perhaps for the whole season. If they didn't get the W then, it would be a grueling season indeed.

Last season, the Ben Lomond home game was the Miners' only win, and they had beaten the Scots by a single point in their last game of the season.

Now, with a new coach in Brett Isaacson, the team was anxious to see if they had made progress in their first Region 11 contest.

The Miners had taken an early lead in the first quarter, going up 6-0, but the Scots had caught up by the end of the period, starting the second quarter tied at 9-9.

Park City's lead scorer, sophomore post Arabella Janssen, spent the whole second quarter out after two picking up two fouls in the first, and her absence showed. By halftime the Scots led 21-15.

Park City, and Janssen, came back with a vengeance in the third, scoring 18 points, 10 of them from Janssen (four 2s and two freethrows). At the start of the fourth quarter, the Miners led 33-29.

The Scots kept the game close until the last two minutes of the game, when Park City senior guard Corrine Sullivan hit a 3-point shot to bring the score to 44-37. The Miners played keepaway through the final moments of the game, and the Scots were forced to foul Park City. As a result, Sullivan hit the final free throw of the game and secured Park City's first win of the season.

With the win, the Miners shook hands with their opponents, then gathered in front of their fans to celebrate.

"Coming out hot and setting the tone for the rest of the season in region play was important," Park City senior center Courtney Kaufman said after the game. "There's still a lot to work on, but it shows we've been working."

Janssen finished the game with 21 points, Kaufman scored 10 and Sullivan scored five.

Kaufman and Park City senior guard Sadie Ortiz said they felt confident the team was rebuilding, that the program was moving in the right direction.

"I hope that we can take away the reputation of being just Park City, a game that (opponents) can check off as an easy win," Kaufman said. "I think we're going to get there."

Ortiz said the last season, and this preseason, had been tough, and summed up the team's feeling after Friday's win in four words.

"We finally did enough," she said.