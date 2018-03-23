Park City girls lacrosse dominates Copper Hills in first home game

The Park City Miners girls lacrosse team beat Copper Hills 18-2 on Thursday evening, playing through rain and 45-degree weather.

Brianna Baumann, Shaye Henderson and Jessie O'Neal led the team in scoring with a hat trick apiece.

"They won't all be like that," said head coach Zachary Sadoff after the game as players hurriedly grabbed their gear and started to leave, "but when they are, they're good."

It was the team's first home game of the season after starting with a 15-4 win over Alta and a trip to California, where the team faced tough competition, going 1-2.

"They pushed us, so we started at a really high caliber," said Baumann, a senior and team captain, of the California games. "Now it's been going really well, and we're passing the ball and sharing."

Which is just what Sadoff is looking for.

The new coach joined the team this year after coaching the seventh- and eighth-grade team for half a decade. He comes onto a team that has won four consecutive state titles.

As time ran down during Thursday's game, the Miners took advantage of their lead and practiced a passing drill around Copper Hills' goal, which was one of several things the coach said the team has been working on.

"I just want them to recognize the team is more powerful than the individual," he said. "It's tough for kids to realize it's not all about them, and they're doing a good job."

Baumann said the team is focusing on bringing every player into the offense, and pressuring on defense in front of the net.

Senior and team captain Livia Kimche said the team has a deep bench this year. The Miners fielded 17 varsity players on Thursday and also have a JV team to draw from.

"Everyone's doing their part," Kimche said. "I don't think there are any weak links necessarily, we're all working really hard together and we all have a lot of respect for each other and age is a number."

Sadoff said the team has done a great job incorporating the underclassmen into the varsity team, which lost three seniors and a junior after last season.

"But a lot of freshmen have stepped up and filled their shoes," Baumann said.

As a new coach, Sadoff said he isn't looking at any specific games on the calendar, but is addressing each one as it arrives.

He plans on spending this season learning about the high school game and its competitive landscape.

"We ask the girls to learn every day at practice," he said. "I like to think that we as coaches are trying to do the same. We're a relatively young coaching staff, so to think that we've all got it figured out won't help us in the long run."

His ultimate goal, he said as he walked out into the parking lot from Dozier field, was to make the Miners into good lacrosse players. He then stopped and reconsidered his answer.

"They are good lacrosse players," he said. "I'm trying to make them great lacrosse players."