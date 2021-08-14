Park City girls soccer falls just short in 1-0 loss to Wasatch

Park City High School’s Shelly Palabrica moves the ball during last week’s game against Timpview High School. On Saturday, the Miners fell to Wasatch, but Palibrica earned praise from her coach for creating scoring opportunities.

Park Record file photo

Carina Cooke possessed the ball on the left side of the field just outside of the 18-yard box with Park City trailing 1-0 with six minutes to go. She moved to her right and fired a shot toward the right post, but Wasatch goalkeeper Lydia Farley dove and knocked the ball away with an outstretched glove.

The shot was the Park City girls soccer team’s last quality scoring chance in a game where the Miners had their opportunities but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Park City fell to 0-4 on the season with the 1-0 road loss to its rival Saturday night, but it was also the Miners’ most competitive game yet.

“We had some attacking play that was very pretty, actually good, we didn’t get it in the net,” Park City coach Tom Merchant said. “We haven’t worked on finishing much because we, up until now, haven’t gotten good crossing balls in in front of the net.”

Both teams traded chances early, with Park City having a couple of opportunities in the opening minutes and Wasatch hitting the post off a free kick. The Miners ended an even first half on a sour note, however, allowing a goal right before halftime. A cross from outside of the box found Berkley Bingelli, who fired a shot into the net for the game’s first and only goal.

Merchant praised Shelly Palabrica for her efforts on offense in the half. Palabrica’s playmaking skills created a few scoring chances for Park City, like when a through ball from Palabrica found teammate Alex Katz, whose shot missed just high and rattled off the bottom of the crossbar of the football uprights directly behind the goal. Palabrica had a chance of her own that was also saved.

“Shelly Palabrica had a spectacularly good game,” Merchant said. “She was the team newcomer of the year last year and didn’t get much playing time until toward the end of the season, and now it’s hard to take her off the field, so she certainly makes the difference.”

The Miners continued to have good looks at goal in the second half, such as when Katz had a partial breakaway on the right side of the field. Her shot beat Farley but bounced off the post and out before the Wasatch defense cleared the ball. The Wasatch goalkeeper was credited with 10 saves in the game.

While Wasatch was also winless entering the game, it was still an improvement for the Miners to be competitive in a game from the opening kickoff to the closing whistle. Saturday’s game presented one last opportunity to work out some kinks before Park City’s first game of region play on Tuesday against Highland.

“The post is a lot closer than when we can’t get across midfield,” Merchant said, indicating his team was improving incrementally since the start of the season. “Now, do we want more? Oh yeah, but can we get to the point where we’re hitting posts rather than just defending the whole game? That’s a huge difference.”