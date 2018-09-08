Park city golf team earns victory in Ogden with standout performances

Mountain Biking

The Park City High School Mountain Biking Club competed in its first region race of the season at Snowbasin Resort on Sept. 3. The Miners took second in the Division 1 North competition, behind Skyline and ahead of Morgan.

Park City's Mila Leger-Redel took first place in the girls varsity race with a time of 1 hour, 28 minutes and 2.87 seconds, and is the current North region point leader.

Sabine Wilson and Catherine Best took second and fourth, respectively, in the junior varsity girls competition, and Cooper Seliga took sixth in junior varsity boys.

Coach Chris Best said the results were the best the team has scored at the race in two years.

"Depth in girls varsity and junior varsity, as well as an up-and-coming freshman group brought in a lot of points," he said.

The Miners will race at Powder Mountain on Sept. 15 with varsity races starting at 10 a.m. and development team races starting at 8 a.m.

Golf

The Park City High School golf team has played six of its eight tournaments this season. Most recently, the Miners took first in a region tournament at Mt. Ogden Golf Course, where coach George Murphy said a couple members of the team distinguished themselves, even among a solid performance overall from the Miners.

Sophomore Tucker Lee shot par on the course and led the region in the tournament with a score of 71.

"That's really great to see a sophomore come in and do that on a very difficult course," Murphy said.

The coach added that Lee had also shot well in a previous tournament, and it was good to see him replicate that level of play.

Senior Eli Kimchi finished second for the team, shooting a 73, which is one of his best performances of the season. Murphy said there are now eight contenders for the state team, which will have to be trimmed down to six before the Oct. 1 tournament at Birch Creek Golf Course. The team will get a preview of the state competition when it competes in a region tournament at the same course this upcoming Wednesday.