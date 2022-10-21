Park City hangs on against Timpanogos to advance in playoffs￼

By the fourth quarter, Park City junior Blake Tabaracci had a read on Timpanogos’ offense. All it took was a little guidance.

“Every time I came off to the sideline, coach was, like, ‘It’s there, it’s there, you just got to read it, you just got to see it,’” Tabaracci said.

With the Miners attempting to hold off a Timberwolves comeback, Tabaracci lined up a little further back to try to come up with an interception.

The gambit worked, and Tabaracci jumped the route for the pick. The junior raced to the end zone for a Park City touchdown.

“I’ve got to get into the end zone,” Tabaracci said. “I’ve got to get some momentum going again. We came out a little flat coming into the third quarter, so I needed to get a little momentum shift going.”

Tabaracci’s pick-six effectively punched Park City’s ticket into the second round to cap off a 35-14 win over Timpanogos at home on Friday. Park City scored 28 unanswered points in the first half, and that was enough to hang on for the win. The Miners are set to face top-seeded Lehi, the defending state champion, on the road on Oct. 28.

“It was a fun game,” Park City coach Josh Montzingo said. “I’m really proud of our guys (and) all the energy and effort they put forward tonight.”

The Miners had a Carson Baynes punt-return touchdown wiped off the board due to a penalty early in the first quarter, but senior Miles Preston wouldn’t be denied on the next punt, taking it inside Timpanogos’ 10-yard line. Senior Matthew DeMarco punched it in on the next play for a 7-0 Park City lead in the first quarter.

Senior running back Mason Grover rattled off a 47-yard touchdown run later in the quarter to double the Park City lead, and the Miners were, much like Grover, off to the races.

The Miners flipped the game on its head in the second quarter when they recovered a Timpanogos fumble on Park City’s goal line. Grover ran for a 74-yard touchdown two plays later to complete a 14-point swing. Grover had over 100 yards on the ground on his two first-half rushing touchdowns alone.

“Shout out (to) the (offensive) line,” Grover said. “First of all, they had some really good blocking today. But that was, I’d say, by far my best game. That was my most fun game, especially it being the last home game I’m ever going to have.”

Park City quarterback Chase Beyer tossed a touchdown pass to Baynes with under five minutes to go in the second quarter to complete a 28-point first half for the Miners. A blocked 70-yard Timpanogos field goal attempt sent the two teams into the locker room at halftime with Park City up 28-0.

Park City’s defensive front overwhelmed Timpanogos’ offensive line throughout Friday night’s contest. The Miners’ defensive line regularly created havoc in the backfield. Park City’s defense ended the night with three interceptions and two key fumble recoveries, and the defensive line’s play was a big reason why.

“It’s awesome,” junior defensive lineman Benjamin Beatty said. “Our (defensive) line’s really good. We have a lot of hard workers and people that really want to get after it, for sure.”

Park City’s success up front on defense also allowed the Miners to put more players in coverage and slow down the Timberwolves’ pass-happy attack. When Timpanogos quarterback Chase Riggs had time to throw, he and his supporting cast, like star receiver Luke Livingston, made the Miners pay.

“That was the key,” Montzingo said. “Because if you saw, if he could stand around, we were in trouble. (Livingston is) too good, they’ve got plenty of other receivers out there and the quarterback’s good. We could not let him stand and just throw darts. So once we got that rush on, even if it just looked like it was coming, he was throwing it a second early. They saved us on defense.”

Timpanogos mounted a comeback in the second half when the Timberwolves scored on consecutive possessions to whittle the lead down to 14. After Park City turned the ball over in opposing territory on downs, Tabaracci’s interception gave the Miners life when they desperately needed a stop.

“Kind of got him off tonight a little bit,” Montzingo said. “We moved him around, put him in some different spots than normal, and I think that caught them off guard a little bit. We talked about the adjustments we made, but they were hurting us in that little slot. I said, ‘We’re just going to jump it. Go for it.’ Sure enough, he did. He had to catch it and score. It’s easy to say it, but he went out there and just took it.”