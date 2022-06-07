Park City has made a name for itself as a lacrosse town

Park City’s boys lacrosse team marches onto the field ahead of the Miners’ playoff game against Brighton last month.

Park Record file photo

There’s no denying that Park City is widely known as a ski town. With two well-renowned resorts in town and a seemingly never-ending list of Olympians who either grew up in town or live in Park City year-round, Park City’s reputation in the winter sports world is well-deserved.

But when the calendar flips to March and the high school spring sports season starts, two of the best lacrosse teams in the state start their seasons just down the road from Park City Mountain Resort.

Park City High School’s boys lacrosse team recently captured the Class 5A state title, while the girls team won its first 17 games before losing in the state championship game to Olympus. Last year, the first full season that lacrosse was a sanctioned sport in Utah, the girls won a state title, while the boys fell to Corner Canyon in the championship game.

Even before the sport was sanctioned, Park City was one of the teams to beat in Utah. Which begs the question: How did a small ski town become such a big lacrosse town?

Built from the ground up

The easy answer would be that Park City’s reputation of being a town for wealthy people matches up well with lacrosse, a traditionally expensive sport to play.

But money can’t buy talent, and it can’t buy knowledge of the game. There’s more at play with lacrosse in Park City than just wealth.

Instead, it’s a combination of factors. For one, lacrosse is a growing sport, and Park City bought into it early. According to the Park City Lacrosse Organization’s website, Park City was part of the inaugural Utah Boys High School Lacrosse League back in 1994.

A strong youth program has moved plenty of talent up to the high school teams historically. That movement has been fueled by grassroots efforts from Park City parents, such as Kathy Pederson and her husband, Chip. The Pedersons have three kids who went on to play college lacrosse, and Kathy Pederson also helped coach lacrosse in the area for several years.

“Parents volunteering their time, it was a labor of love,” Kathy Pederson said. “It was literally grassroots, parents digging in and kind of helping and coaching and working for the greater goal.”

Park City Youth Lacrosse operations director Scott Coccaro noted how the community identified an interest in lacrosse early and did what it could to foster said interest.

“This is credit to the folks that came before me and others, recognizing early on that we were, I think, one of the first towns to recognize it early on that lacrosse is a growing sport,” he said. “To notice early on that there was a growing interest in lacrosse and then forming a youth program around lacrosse. No matter where you go in sports, any successful high school program, you’ll look and see, and you’ll have great youth programs.”

Park City’s early efforts in growing the game have turned into a successful youth program that is tough to match in Utah.

“You look at, especially on the girls side, (Park City’s) got three seventh-and-eighth grade teams,” said Tim Haslam, who runs the Utah Lacrosse Report. “Some schools struggle to put together one or have to combine to form one. In the fifth-sixth grade, they’ve got two. In third-fourth, they’ve got two. In K-2, they’ve got two. So, just the sheer numbers, right? It’s just attrition. You’re going to find the athletes that are good when you have those kinds of numbers.”

East Coast influence

Lacrosse has traditionally been an East Coast sport, with the sport growing nationwide in recent years. But one of the advantages Park City has is that it attracts a lot of transplants. With that comes parents from the East Coast who want their kids to play lacrosse or, even more importantly, coach.

“Our kids got to certain levels, and then we were lucky that people that moved here – these young, great people that played lacrosse around the country – came back and taught our kids the next level,” Kathy Pederson said. “They brought the East Coast lacrosse level of play, or, quite frankly, telling kids, ‘You might be good here, but you’re not good anywhere else, so you better get on the wall. You better start practicing.’”

That’s been true at the high school level as well. Boys lacrosse coach Michael Persky and girls lacrosse coach Mikki Clayton hail from the East Coast. Persky previously coached in New Canaan, Connecticut, a huge lacrosse hotbed. When Persky moved to Park City, he wanted to get involved with lacrosse. He was the defensive coordinator for the Miners before taking over as the head coach.

“The networking of people from the east who’ve moved out here – transplants who’ve decided that one of the ways they wanted to get involved in the community, like myself, that’s what I wanted to do is get involved with the community,” Persky said. “Lacrosse was one of the ways that I found to do that.”

Park City’s Maddie McHenry scores during the Miners’ semifinal game against Wasatch last month.

Park Record file photo

Success at the high school level

Haslam estimates that Park City lacrosse flipped the switch around 2010. According to his Utah boys high school lacrosse playoff history spreadsheet, the boys team has won four state titles – sanctioned or unsanctioned – and made three more championship games in that span. The girls have been even more dominant.

“That was their 10th-straight championship game at the top tier,” Haslam said. “Again, that comes from their youth program. They have more youth players playing than any other team or any other program.”

For those looking for a spring sport, Park City’s lacrosse culture and success on the field make it an easy choice.

“If you’re going to play spring sports in Park City, it’s not baseball, it’s not track and field, it’s not tennis,” he said. “Maybe it’s tennis. But when it comes to the stereotypes of lacrosse, Park City fits all of those molds.”

Haslam pointed out that Park City also produces a lot of football and hockey players, which crosses over with lacrosse pretty well. It makes sense that boys who are already playing one contact sport are more than willing to try another.

“(Give) boys a stick and a helmet and tell them they can hit somebody, they’re going to love that,” Persky said. “You throw a ball in there, and that’s what lacrosse is. And lacrosse has a real strong historical legacy in the United States, and people are starting to understand that in Utah.”

A bright future

For Dylan Bauer, who graduated from Park City High School and now plays lacrosse at Johns Hopkins, lacrosse has been a family sport. Bauer said his father played lacrosse at Air Force and handed him a stick when he was young. Like many other Park City lacrosse parents, his dad is from the East Coast, specifically Long Island.

“I’d say probably the biggest thing was the dads that got the youth program to what it is today,” Bauer said. “Because at first, it only started with maybe one or two teams per age group, but now there’s three or four teams. So, it’s just grown so much.”

At Johns Hopkins, he’s surrounded by teammates who are from traditional lacrosse states, like Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts and New York. Despite a slight adjustment period, he’s fit right in.

“It’s definitely funny because they always ask you stupid questions about random things,” Bauer said. “Like if you’re Mormon, if this, if that, like all that. But it’s fun. They all want to come out here, all my teammates want to come out here and hang out.”

Bauer sees a bright future ahead for lacrosse in Utah and Park City. But looking back on his youth lacrosse days, he sees how much effort went into it behind the scenes, especially after seeing what the sport is like on the East Coast.

“People introducing (lacrosse) like my dad or Chip Pederson, they just all introduced it to us, I think that’s just the biggest thing,” Bauer said. “They all spent countless hours making the experience as good as it can for us and everyone in Utah, so that was pretty cool. Now that I look back on it now, I never really saw all the effort and all the hard work they put into it.”

Bauer is just one person among many people in the local lacrosse community that has shown that Park City is more than just a ski town when it comes to sports.