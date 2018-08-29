Park City High football field’s facelift should be good for athletes, says builder

Spectators at the Friday night football game between Park City and Logan probably noticed something about Dozier Field – it's got a new look.

Over the summer, the field was renovated, a process that involved removing the old turf, laying new turf down, removing "D-zone" at the south end of the field and the long jump pit that was submerged in it, and expanding turf over the D-zone.

Park City Athletic Director Jamie Sheetz said the overhaul was overdue.

The old turf on Dozier field had been there for at least a decade, Sheetz said.

"Generally, artificial turf has a lifespan of about 8-10 years – now take into account that we plow Dozier, and that potentially reduces that lifespan," Sheetz said.

He said the wear and tear had broken down many of the artificial grass blades' fibers.

The district hired FieldTurf, an international artificial turf company, to resurface Dozier Field, and between mid-June and the last week of July, the company removed the old turf and laid down an estimated 96,000 square feet of new material with 900,000 pounds of rubber and sand to fill the spaces between the artificial grass' blades.

The fill on the field is supposed to add a degree of safety by absorbing athletes' impact – whether that's from a fall, a jump or a tackle.

"With the eight-plus pounds of infill, the kids are playing on the safest product on the market," said Jed Easterbrook, FieldTurf's regional manager in Salt Lake City.

The previous field had a quarter of that, said Easterbrook.

As for the red and black Miners logo in the center of the field and the end-zone lettering, Easterbrook said those are not painted, but inlaid – glued into the field by hand after it was installed.

"We don't like to cut the back of the product, so we take sheep shears and give it a haircut," he said.

A team removed the top layer of the turf, then used an industrial hot glue gun to adhere the graphics to the turf, then the team puts the same fill that covers the rest of the field over top of the emblem. Standard markings like yard-lines came pre-installed.

"It's state of the art; it's beautiful; it's everything you could ask for in a field, and it's a nice addition for us," said Miners football coach Josh Montzingo after Friday's game. "It's good for the boys to have."