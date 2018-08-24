Park City High girls soccer pulls away from Ben Lomond

The Park City High School girls soccer team played its first conference match of the season on Wednesday, defeating the Ben Lomond Scots 5-2 at the Quinn's Junction Sports Complex.

The Miners' record stood at 1-3 before the start of the game, having begun the season with three consecutive losses to Skyline (5-2), Brighton (4-2) and Highland (2-1) over the span of a week. The Miners ended the skid by defeating Dixie 3-2 on Aug. 16 at Park City's North 40 fields.

On Wednesday, Park City earned an early goal when junior attacking midfielder Lauren Hoglin arced a shot over the Scots' goalkeepers' head, putting the home team up 1-0 after 10 minutes. After the first goal, the Miners dominated possession, keeping the ball largely in the Scots' half of the pitch, but were unable to score. In the 33rd minute, Ben Lomond's Lindsay Church responded, tying the game 1-1.

One minute before halftime, Isabella Criscione scored for the Miners, putting the home team back in a 2-1 lead.

The second half featured a flurry of goals starting when the Miners offense linked a string of passes together while pushing Ben Lomond deep into their final third. The result was a pass-in goal for the Miners, finished by junior winger Stephanie Burnham. Within a minute, Ben Lomond's Sam Diaz scored for the Scots, and a quick response from the Miners on the next possession put the Miners up 4-2.

The Miners' Megan Lusher scored the last goal with 10 minutes left on the clock, finishing the game 5-2 in favor of the home team.

"Naturally, as our first game, we did get a little excited and started playing the other team's game, but the big picture was we were able to pull it together and hold together in the end," senior goalkeeper Emme Keizer said. "It made us all really happy with the end result."

Keizer senior midfielder Catalina Conn said they were confident in this year's team, and in the program that their coach, Micaela Carriel, is building during her second year leading Park City.

"There are a lot of girls coming up that are really excited to be here and a lot of girls that are really committed to making the team stronger," Conn said.

Junior Shay Smith is wearing the team's No. 10 jersey this season, though Hoglin, wearing No. 20, and Burnham, No. 15, put up the majority of shots on the Scots.

"Even though we have returning varsity players that were rostered, last year to this year it's a completely new team," Carriel said. "So girls are playing all over the place (in positions) that maybe they are not used to. It's a completely different dynamic, and we are in a completely different formation as well."

Carriel said the team is still switching through formations looking for the best fit. For most of the game the Miners played in a 4-5-1.

The team's next game will be played at Stansbury High School, in Stansbury Park on Monday. The Stallions are currently 0-2 in Region 11 and 2-4 overall.