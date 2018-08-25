Park City High golf leads Summit County prep sports spotlight

PCHS boys' golf

The Park City High School golf team expanded its lead in Region 11 to 56 strokes over second-place Tooele during a conference tournament at Schneiter's Riverside Golf Course in Ogden. The Miners lead the region scoreboard individually, too, with six of the region's top eight players hailing from PCHS.

Jack Wright of PCHS and Tooele's Bridger Holmes are currently tied for lowest score in Region 11 with a total count of 359 each for the season so far. They are followed by Park City's Wyatt Peterson (364), Ryan Wright (367), and Parker Cutt (374). Park City's Griffin Ward and Peyton Thevenot of Tooele hold the seventh-place spot in the region with a score of 376, followed by Park City's Dean Tsandes with a 379. The Miners' next conference competition will be at the Mount Ogden Golf Course in Ogden on Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Girls' tennis

The Park City Miners girls tennis team will take on Juan Diego Soaring Eagle at home on Tuesday. It will be the Miners' first game of the season after winning the Class 4A state championship last year. The Miners' No. 1 and No. 2 singles players, twin sisters Livi and Gabby Rockwood, are starting their senior year.

Football

The Park City Miners and South Summit Wildcats football teams will take the gridiron in a Summit County rivalry game at 7:00 p.m. Aug. 31 in Kamas. The Wildcats, who brought a state championship to the Uintas in 2017, were 1-0 going into the weekend, having beaten San Juan, a Class 2A team, 56-13. The Miners, however, were 0-1 as of Thursday, having lost in an abbreviated rivalry revival (Only one half was played due to lightning) against Wasatch 13-7. The east-west rivalry between the Miners and Wasatch was ended six years ago when the two were put in different competitive classes, but recently administrators have scheduled non-conference games between some of the schools' teams, including football and basketball.

Girls' soccer

North Summit High School's girls soccer team will start its season by taking on the South Summit Wildcats on Monday at 7 p.m.

This will be the 2A Braves' first game of the season, while the 3A Wildcats had scheduled six non-conference games including the upcoming matchup against the Braves. The final score for three of those games have not been recorded, but most recently the Wildcats lost 3-0 to Kearns.