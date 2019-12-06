Park City High School athletes took home multiple All-Region honors

It’s safe to say that the fall athletic season was a success for Park City High School athletes.

Volleyball, football and boys cross-country all took home their respective region MVP honors, while soccer placed three girls on the All-Region team.

Football

It was a successful season for the Miners as Park City finished the season 13-1 with its lone loss coming from Sky View in the Class 4A state title game. In region play, Park City outscored its opponents 334-56.

Miners head coach Josh Montzingo was named the Region 10 coach of the year for putting nine players on the region first team, four on the second team and four on the honorable mention teams.

Leading the way were quarterback Jack Skidmore and wide receiver Mark McCurdy, two seniors who both hold NCAA Division-I offers from Davidson College and were both named as co-MVPs of the region.

Skidmore finished the season with 1,705 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, and 587 rushing yards for 7 touchdowns. McCurdy did it all, finishing with 969 receiving yards (30.3 yards per catch), 14 touchdowns, 502 rushing yards for 5 touchdowns while also throwing a touchdown.

Senior running back Dylan Bauer was the co-offensive player of the year with Duce Anderson of Mountain View. Bauer finished the season with 2,003 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. Paving the way for Bauer was junior offensive lineman Coco Lukrich, the offensive lineman of the year.

Linebacker Chase Johansen was named the defensive MVP with 149 tackles and 14 tackles for loss.

Volleyball

Park City finished its first 5A volleyball season at 25-8, going 12-2 in Region 8 as co-champions. The Miners took home seventh in Class 5A at the state tournament.

Junior middle Hayden Goodman was named as the Region 10 MVP. She finished the season second on the team in kills with 220 kills while hitting at a .394 clip. She showcased her versatility with 189 digs and a team-leading 62 aces, while also leading the state in blocks with 156.

Junior outside hitter Brooklyn Sapp and junior setter Maya Lopansri made the first team. Sapp led the team in kills (277) and digs (409) while Lopansri finished with 727 assists and 57 aces.

Senior middle Izzy Sandston and senior outside hitter Kylie Farber were named to the second team while sophomore twins Mattie and Cassie Prior were named honorable mention.

Soccer

The girls soccer team also did well in its jump to 5A by finishing the season 10-7-1 and 8-5-1 in Region 8. Park City advanced to the 5A state playoffs, winning its first round game against Bountiful 3-1 before losing to eventual champion Skyline 3-2 in the second round.

Making the first team were seniors Lauren Hoglin (captain, midfielder), Coral Crossland (captain, defender) and Stephanie Burnham (forward).

The second team included defenders Bella Criscione and Maude Crossland and forward Grace Dalton.

Cross-country

Senior Reese McGrath was named the Region 8 MVP after winning the region championship with 15 minutes and 41.4 seconds. Also being named All-Region were Kaleb Barnhart and Will Henry.

On the girls side, making the All-Region team were Elena Grissom, Ava Coccaro, Sydney Lapine and Mackenna Doilney.