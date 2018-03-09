Park City High School baseball players share the importance of good hair

No one wants to look bad when they're competing, but for some athletes, looking good is an integral part of the game. Consider baseball. Much has been written about the flowing locks of its stars, and that culture cascades down to the high school level — especially on picture day.

On Saturday, the Park City High School baseball squad was the second to last team to fill the wrestling room for the PCHS Sports Media Day, and shortly after they arrived, the Miners made good use of the mirror photographer Dennis Walsh had provided.

After combing back his long black hair, senior Tanner "Texas" Prichard took a moment to talk about the significance of what baseball players call "flow" — the way hair falls from the helmet.

"The good look in baseball is the curly long hair in the back," he said. "You've gotta flatten it down with your hat, then get that nice flow going as you're running down the bases. And when you get that nice power swing, all the hair is flowing out. That's what every person strives for on our team."

Some members of the team were tight-lipped about their influences, but Prichard said Josh Reddick of the Houston Astros has exemplary flow.

"And everybody on the Astros has a great hairdo," he said. "That's my home team and I base my hair off of anything my home team can do, so the best hair on that team I try and copy exactly."

Locally, Prichard said he, Ryan "Cookie" Cook and Ben Agnew set the bar for "flow."

"It's complete confidence," Prichard said. "In baseball, it's all about look good, play good, feel good. When you're feeling good and you've got great hair and you've got great ego to go with it, you start playing better than when you don't."

The team will take that look to another level as it nears season's end, especially if they make the playoffs.

"Last year we all had kind of wild haircuts," said senior Payton Gross. "I grew a mullet out, then Ryan (Brady) bleached his hair. We always do kind of fun stuff like that, so we'll have to do it again this year."

He said some members of the team are already trying to grow out goatees, though any no-shave rules aren't likely to be implemented until the postseason.

For now the team is sticking to fundamentals.

"Gotta get that hair flow," senior Sam Strader said. "You just have to make sure you look good to play good."