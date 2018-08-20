Park City High School golfers on track for postseason before class even begins

School doesn't start until Thursday, but already the Park City High School golf team is well on its way to another trip to the Class 4A state championships. Currently, the team has won all four of its tournaments – two per week over the past two weeks – and currently leads the region by 37 strokes.

"We are kind of continually doing better each time they play as a team," George Murphy, head golf coach, said on Thursday. "Today is a little bit better than the last three, which were solid tournaments."

The team had just taken first place over Tooele in a tournament at Stansbury Park Golf Course by five strokes – 290 to 295.

Eli Kimche shot a 76, Wyatt Peterson shot a 72, and Jack Wright and Griffin Ward both shot a 71.

Murphy said the season has been moving quickly. Since tryouts on July 29, the team has only held two official practices. To avoid absences, the season was frontloaded in favor of competing before school started.

So far, Murphy said seven of the eight-Miner state team have been all but decided, Ward, Kimche, siblings Jack and Ryan Wright, Dean Tsandes, and Parker Cutt likely to go to the Oct. 1 championships at Birch Creek in Smithfield.

Recommended Stories For You

As it stands now, Tooele is second in Region 11 (+37), followed by Bonneville in third (+63) and Stansbury (+85) in fourth.

"I think we always just go to state and are surprised," Murphy said of the level of competition he is expecting in Logan. "It just depends. Last year Bonneville was very close to us, they took second and they are in our region. So that was nice, we knew each other very well; our kids were pretty comfortable. Then there's always the question of which southern schools will pop up and keep everybody tight."

He said with four regions in 4A and turnover from graduation, it's hard to tell which teams will rise to the top each year.

"We will get our kids ready just like we do every year, and get them fine-tuned before the tournament comes up," he said. "But it's not a lot of time – it's a two full-month season, then it's over."

Coming up, the Miners will golf on Tuesday at Schneiter's Riverside in Ogden, then will play at Mt. Ogden Golf Course on Sept. 5.