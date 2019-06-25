Park City High School junior Tosh Martin named to UHSAA All-State soccer team

Park City High School rising senior Tosh Martin was the Miners’ lone UHSAA Class 4A All-State first team member this season.

The Miners went 9-6-2 overall, concluding their season with a 2-1 loss to Mountain Crest in the state quarterfinals.

Martin was born in Hinsdale, Illinois, has attended Park City High School since he was a freshman, and has started for the Miners’ defense for the last two years. This past season he played as a center back in a four-man line alongside fellow center back Will Weist, right back Jack Skidmore, and either Tommy Sprung or Johnny Flitton at left back.

The annual All-State UHSAA roster is elected by the state’s coaches, who vote for four players for each general position on the field. Making a decision can be tricky given that soccer’s defensive plays, such as clearances and successfully defended breakaways, are hard to measure statistically.

“It can be tough to stand out,” Martin said.

Three of the four nominees to the All-State first team were cited with qualitative traits, where most other positions cited quantitative ones.

Hunter Smith of Sky View was a “leader of strong back line.” Taos Dye of Mountain View was the “heart and soul of defense.”

Martin’s description reads: “Strong; anchored back line.”

Martin believes he was selected based on how he organized the team from the back and his vision of the field. The composure of he and the back line were tested time and again over the 17-match season in six games that went to overtime, and another six that were settled by a single goal.

“There were definitely lots of exciting moments this season, but it was also a really good team and a really good coach,” Martin said. “All four of us in the back and all of us that came off the bench were always people we could count on. We were always strong and organized and communicated well.”

Martin also communicated frequently with referees over the season to make a case for his team and try swaying controversial calls, though he himself didn’t receive a red card all year.

“That will always be part of the game,” he said. “But I think keeping a cool head (was important); we had too many red cards on our team. Being able to talk respectfully is always important and it can help you get calls, too.”

Martin and his cohort of rising seniors look to return next season, alongside rising juniors like midfielder George Pineda, an All-State honorable mention.

“Our senior class is going to be a really good team,” he said.