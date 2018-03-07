Park City Ice Miners U-16 team captures Utah state championship

The Park City Ice Miners U-16 AA team captured the Tier 2 Utah state championship title this weekend, beating the Utah Golden Eagles two games to none in the best-of-three tournament. The Ice Miners won game one 2-0 on Friday night and then clinched the title with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory on Saturday night.

In game one, the Ice Miners scored in the second period on an Ian Murray goal. Stellar goaltending by Andrew Pederson and a stingy defense secured the shutout the rest of the way. The Ice Miners added an empty-net goal, also by Ian Murray, to win 2-0. In game two, the Ice Miners opened the scoring in the first period with another Ian Murray goal. However, they found themselves trailing 2-1 after the second period. With the stage set for a comeback, two third-period goals by Garrett Jackson secured the win, clinching the state championship.

The Ice Miners, coached by head coach Mike Adamek and assistant coaches Tyler Kugler and Nick Dreyer, will now travel to the Tier 2 USA Hockey National Championships in Wayne, New Jersey, April 5-9. With the Park City Ice Miners U-14 AA team also winning the Tier 2 state championship this weekend, this is the fourth trip to the USA Hockey Tier 2 Nationals for the Ice Miners organization across the U-14, U-16 and U-18 divisions.