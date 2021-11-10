Park City makes it through tumultuous season

Park City High School junior Kelsey Farber receives the serve, bumping it to a teammate during a match against Murray in October. The Miners finished 13-15 after two losses in the state tournament, but they were 8-4 against region opponents.

Park Record file photo

Park City High School’s volleyball team had won at least 19 matches every year since 2016 and was always a contender for the state title heading into this season. So when the Miners posted a 13-15 record and lost both of their matches at Utah Valley University during the state tournament, it raised some eyebrows.

The Miners were riddled with injuries all year long, and Park City coach Matt Carlson had to do some soul-searching, calling it “definitely the hardest year coaching.” However, Park City improved down the stretch, and the Miners felt like they were playing their best volleyball of the season heading into the postseason.

“It was a struggle the entire year just with some tough matches, underperformance, injuries, all that,” Carlson said. “At two-thirds of the way through, just that spark lit, and that’s when everything was just like, ‘Oh man, if we had this focus and energy and drive at the beginning of the year, things would have been different.’ It took a while to get there, and once it got there, it was super rewarding.”

Park City dropped three of its first four matches in straight sets, a stretch that included eventual Class 6A state champion Lone Peak. The Miners eventually settled into their new region, winning their first four matches against Region 6 foes before a three-set loss to Skyline. Park City went 8-4 in region play, but the Miners struggled against the Eagles, who went on to claim the No. 3 seed in the state, and Brighton. Park City finished third out of the seven teams in Region 6.

The Miners endured a laundry list of injuries all year, which kept their lineup in flux. A wrist injury midseason wiped out senior outside hitter Cassie Prior’s season, which was a big blow. Her twin sister Mattie helped pick up the slack, as she led the team in kills.

Park City kept its season alive in the first round of the postseason when the Miners easily swept Uintah 3-0 at home, but that was as far as they would get. The Miners entered the state playoffs as the No. 15 seed, and they drew No. 2 Mountain View in the second round. The Bruins swept Park City, and the Miners dropped their first consolation match to No. 7 Lehi to end their season. Despite all of the adversity they had been through, the early loss still stung.

“I’ve been coaching for 13 years at different high schools, and I’ve never been 0-2 at the state tournament, it’s like, ‘What happened?’” Carlson said. “Obviously, we had a tough draw with a top-two team.

“(The coaching staff and I) looked at that and we just talked and said, ‘Hey, what do we have to do?’ And we just think that we just need to have more interaction with these kids in the offseason. We need more practices, more open gyms, just start training now instead of waiting until the summer.”

Moving forward, the Miners will have to replace a dozen seniors, including key contributors like the Prior twins, middle blocker Grace Crosby and setter Emily Jenkins. It’s far from the first time the Miners have had to replace a talented senior class, but the graduations will hurt nonetheless.

“That’s what the fun thing about coaching is, who’s going to be the next Mattie or Cassie Prior?” Carlson said. “It’s really cool to see who steps in right now in the offseason and puts in the work and has that same passion that those kids did. … There’s talented underclassmen, I think there’s enough talent to win another state championship at some point, it’s just, are these kids going to work in the offseason?”

Carlson pointed to juniors who had to step up this year, like Kelsey Farber, Emma Cusimano and Kennedy Halper, as players who could be integral pieces of Park City’s team next year. The Miners’ shortcomings and the what-ifs regarding the team’s health this year might still hurt for now, but Carlson is focused on the future and the positives of this season.

“You look at the true measure of success of a season, can that always be measured?” Carlson said. “You look at the growth of the team and the growth of individuals on the court and off the court, that really is what true success is because at some point, everyone is going to stop playing the game. So from that standpoint, we thought this season was a huge success. Just looking at the athletes and the players and the team just on their growth, it was just awesome to see the entire program and watch everybody level up.”