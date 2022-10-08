Park City makes its return to state tournament

Park City coach George Murphy remembers what it felt like last year for him and his team to go down to the state tournament and only watch then-senior Will Agnew play as an individual because the Miners didn’t qualify as a team.

A year later, Park City has flipped the switch and returned to form, punching its ticket to the state tournament. This year’s event will be held at Oquirrh Hills Golf Course on Monday and Tuesday.

“I remember a bunch of these boys down there watching Will play at state and just wanting to be there so bad,” Murphy said. “It’ll be fun to see how they handle the pressure at state and kind of how they deal with kind of the different – you can say it’s a different level. You know, it’s a tournament. It’s a golf tournament. But a lot more riding on state than anything else.”

All of the work the Miners have put in and the sacrifices they have made since last year’s disappointment have paid off. But they’re not satisfied with just making it back to the tournament. A stiff region has prepared them well to try to compete at the biggest tournament of the year.

“Anything can happen at state, and anything does happen at state,” Murphy said. “Expect the unexpected, and they’re going to go out feeling good about their game and where they are. That’s the big thing about going into state is going into it with confidence. And I think we’ve got the right six.”

Senior Aiden Taylor and freshman Rawson Hardy have been Park City’s top players all season. The two have mostly traded off being the Miners’ top scorer at their tournaments this year, and they’ll need both of them to put together strong rounds. Murphy added that Hardy has played in national events in the past, but the team aspect of high-school golf makes the state tournament different.

“I think he’s really enjoying high-school golf and the team aspect of it,” Murphy said. “He’s young, he’s a freshman. But he already knows and understands he’s out here for his team. If you’re out here for your team, it’s kind of a different level.”

Outside of Taylor and Hardy, Murphy’s hoping his four remaining golfers can take the flashes of potential they’ve shown over the course of the season and produce their best golf of the season. Murphy called them “the difference maker.”

“The other four, they’ve had some glimpses of what it is to shoot low, and that’s kind of why they’re there,” Murphy said. “Once they get to the point where they can do it consistently and feel like they have the confidence that they can do it and they do belong, they could be a dangerous team.”

It is far from Murphy’s first state tournament as the boys golf coach at Park City High, but there’s something special about this year’s group getting its first crack.

“It’s just different every year, you know?” Murphy said. “You want that new group to experience that same thing that other groups have had before and get their shot at it. This is their tournament, especially for Aiden and Riley (Mulholland), two seniors that are on their way out after Tuesday.”