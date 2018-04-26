Park City Miners baseball holds fan appreciation day

The Park City High School baseball team hosted a fan appreciation day on Friday, preparing burgers and hot dogs for friends, fans and families of the Miners baseball program. The cookout helped draw a large crowd for the varsity and JV games, most of whom stood along the fence line and picnicked on the hill behind home plate.

"It's so cool seeing the fans out here, the community members and our youth program," said David Feasler, Miners varsity head coach.

Amy O'Reilly, who helped organize the second annual cookout, said the grill-fest gave out 125 bratwursts and 160 hamburgers, and estimated the event drew more than 200 people.

"I think free food is a good draw, and it's just a nice excuse to watch the baseball," She said.

O'Reilly said ideally, the parents would host a barbecue for every home game, but the cost and time required is prohibitive.

"But we will at least have one home game fan appreciation barbecue open to the public," she said.

Parents of youth baseball players worked the grill and took care of in-game work in shifts, allowing parents of the high school teams, who provided all the provisions, to watch their kids play against Juan Diego.

"That was probably overkill," she said of the eight-person event staff. "But it was just terrific."