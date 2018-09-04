Park City Miners beat south Summit Wildcats 27-13

Park City football earned its first win of the season on Friday when the Miners defeated the South Summit Wildcats 27-13 in Kamas, breaking the Wildcats' 14-game winning streak.

The Miners started the game strong with touchdown by sophomore outside linebacker Seth Warner off a kickoff return, but the Wildcats were not about to give up on the game.

It was a battle from whistle to whistle, as the Miners struggled to maintain their lead. At times the Miners were also their own worst enemy, like when an early touchdown was called back because of a holding call seven minutes into the game, and when the offense couldn't convert a touchdown from the Wildcats' one yard line, but it was not enough to give South Summit the game.

In the end, the Miners' offense had too many options for South Summit to keep track of – switching between running backs Dylan Bauer, a junior, and sophomore Paul Baynes, who racked up 238 yards for the Miners, and wide receivers juniors Brady Baumann and Mark McCurdy, who kept the Wildcats secondary on their toes. Junior linebacker Chase Johanson was the Miners' standout on defense, racking up 10 tackles.

"We just kept pounding it; kept running the rock," Bauer, who finished the game with 156 rushing yards, said.

Recommended Stories For You

Key to avenging Park City's previous loss in the rivalry series was a game plan centered around marginalizing South Summit's offense, said Park City coach Josh Montzingo.

"We're trying to keep the ball on the ground on purpose," Montzingo said. "Number one, it's who we are. Number two, keeping their offense off the field is a good thing. Every chance (the Wildcats) have, they are high octane and they're used to taking a lot of chances."

Montzingo said the game was a step up from the Miners' previous showings, where they were hamstrung by their own penalties, though the team was not yet running as smoothly as he wanted.

South Summit coach Mike Grajek said his team knew the game was "going to be a battle."

"We thought we might have little bit more success on offense, but they have a lot of team speed, they're really fast, and they're physical," Grajek said.

Grajek said the Wildcats were also suffering from injuries after a close win over Morgan the week before, which he said hurt them going into the game against Park City.

"If we were healthy and if we hadn't played Morgan last week, we would have had a better showing," Grajek said. "But give Park City their credit, they're a good team."

Play by play

After running back a kickoff, The Miners scored with four minutes left in the first quarter with a quick pass from junior quarterback Jack Skidmore to Bauer. Then, the Wildcats scored their first touchdown of the game with 24 seconds left in the first quarter.

The second quarter was scoreless, with the Miners leading 14-7 going into halftime.

Baynes broke through the Wildcats' line to run 67 yards for a touchdown with 7:30 left in the third. The Wildcats' offense marched the ball up field to the Miners' 6-yard line, where a would-be touchdown was called back after a false start.

After moving the ball back five yards, the Wildcats exploited a hole in the Miners' defense and scored.

As time ran out, the Wildcats frantically looked for a way to close the gap. Park City's senior defensive back Jet Reed intercepted a 20-yard pass from Wildcats senior quarterback Kael Atkinson and ran the ball in for a touchdown.

Johanson, who has been integral in the Miners' defense in his primary role as linebacker, ran in a two-point conversion and put the game well out of reach for the Wildcats.

At the end of regulation, the Miners flooded the field and held the Horse Collar Trophy aloft, presented by Park City High School principal Roger Arbabi.

The Miners will play Payson at home on Friday, while South Summit will play Beaver in Beaver, which the team has faced in two out of the last three 2A state championships.