Park City Miners swim team has strong home meet

Park City High School's swim teams took on Spanish Fork and Bear River at home on Wednesday, and coach Mike Werner said the team had the meet they were hoping for with Miners shedding time in the final stretch before the state championships at Brigham Young University on Feb. 6.

He said the team performed up to its potential – both in and out of the pool.

"We took care of each other as a team, raced well, we had good sportsmanship and they had fun," he said. "Today was a good meet. It's very exciting for the next two meets."

Werner said junior Jack Troxel had good performances in the boys' 100- and 200-yard freestyles.

He finished first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.87 seconds, followed by Spanish Fork's Austin Butler (50.05) in second and Park City's Zachary Robinson in third (52.26).

In the 200, Butler took first (1:46.99), followed by Troxel (1:47.56), and Christopher Riding of Spanish Fork (2:01.31).

Troxel also swam on the PCHS varsity A 200 medley relay team, along with Robinson and sophomores Fischer Caplin and Nicholas Obradovich. The group took first in a field of seven with a time of 1:50.26.

The boys PCHS varsity a 200 free relay team took first as well. Troxel, Caplin, Robinson and Obradovich finished with a total time of 1:37.34.

Werner said Troxel is swimming his best times and hasn't started tapering yet.

Caplin also had a successful meet, breaking two of his own personal bests. He dropped nearly two seconds from his 100 butterfly, going from a 59.86 to 57.97 to take first, followed by Gavin Swan of Spanish Fork (1:00.22) and Keegan Hadley of Bear River (1:11.95).

"Sometimes you have those races where everything feels right and you know you did everything right," Caplin said of the performance. "It definitely paid off. It was just awesome,"

A few minutes later, he cut nearly two seconds from his best time in the 100 breaststroke, going from 1:10.97 to 1:07.53 to win the race over Bear River's Cameron Christensen, who was seeded second with a time of 1:08.69.

"(Christensen) was really big and a lot faster than me," Caplin said. "So I just thought I would try and keep up with him, then I beat him."

Werner said Robinson's 50 and 100 freestyle performances were lifetime bests for the 16-year old, and would be enough to put him through to the state championship meet.

Robinson took first in the 50 free with a time of 24.25 seconds, followed by Braxton Buttars of Bear River (25.00), and Obradovich (25.29).

Park City's Stuyvie Bastik, 14, beat his seeded time in the men's 100 breaststroke, going from a 1:10.19 to a 1:08.46, to take first over Brody Eliason of Spanish Fork (1:12.79) and Bear River's Anthony Hugie (1:15.66).

The Park City boys' team finished third of the three teams with a score of 401. Spanish Fork took first (504) and Bear River took second (492).

Dialed in

Park City's girls team took first overall with a score of 613, followed by Bear River (502) and Spanish Fork (390).

In the 200 medley relay, Emma Strong-Coklin, Elise Beller, Jessi Beyer, and Belle Malpede of Park City varsity A team finished first with a time of 1:57.96. Park City's B team, with Sydney Senn, Helena Djunic, Daniela Cartwright and Emily Lebold, took second (2:00.58).

In the 200 freestyle, Kacey Anderson of Spanish Fork finished first (2:10.27), followed by Senn (2:10.89) and Cartwright (2:12.13).

Park City swept the top three in the 200 individual medley, with Lebold finishing first (2:28.46), then Jillian Perry in second (2:31.55) and Caroline Tooley in third (2:48.21).

Malpede finished first in the 50 freestyle, completing the race in 27.10 seconds, down from her seeded time of 27.95. She was followed by Strong-Conklin (27.22) and Bear River's Lindsey Ostermiller (27.63).

The Miners swept the top three again in the 100 fly, where Djunic took first with a time of 1:02.26, followed by Strong-Conklin (1:06.86) and Beyer (1:07.87)

Beller took first in the 100 free (55.65) followed by Spanish Fork's Kacey Anderson (59.38) and Senn (1:01.30).

Park City's Lebold took first in the 500 free (5:54.56), while Malpede finished second (5:59.68) and Bear River's Raigan Gee took third (6:31.27).

In the 200 free relay, Park City's varsity A team (Lauren Pederson, Hali Weaver, Murphy Georger and Brynne Petty) took second with a time of 1:58.69, behind Bear River's A team (1:58.56).

The Miners' B team took third with a time of 2:01.06, and included Cartwright, Tooley, Casey Roberts and Katherine Moss.

The Miners swept the 100 backstroke top three as well, with Djunic in first (59.94), followed by Beller (1:04.10) and Beyer in third (1:08.13).

Perry took first in the 100 breast (1:17.82), followed by Cartwright in second (1:17.98) and Bear River's Madilin Hawkes in third (1:19.60).

The girls team finished with a win the 400 free relay, where Beyer, Senn, Djunic and Lebold combined for a time of 3:54.07, followed by Strong-Conklin, Malpede, Beller and Elise Fitzgerald of Park City varsity B team in second with a time of 3:57.22.

Bear River varsity A finished third with a time of 4:21.59.

"They all had some good swims for us today and did well," Werner said of the team's varsity competitors. "It was fun to see how everybody did. Honestly, the whole team was just locked and ready and dialed in."

The team will face Skyline at the Park City Aquatic Center on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. and will then host regionals on Jan. 26 at 9 a.m.