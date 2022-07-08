Park City mountain biking club team continues to grow

After the seasons change, the temperatures rise and the snow has melted away, it is no secret that Parkites and visitors alike trade in their skis for mountain bikes.

While not an officially sanctioned sport, Park City High School has a club mountain biking team. Coach Chris Best helms a large program that features both riders from the high school as well as middle-school riders. The club only continues to grow, eclipsing 200 members this season.

Park City competes in the Utah High School Cycling League and finished fifth in last year’s state championships. The team is a blend of competitive riders and those who just love the sport. Best said the team’s organization is more like a league than a team, with the club being broken up into groups according to speed and ability.

“I would say a solid third of the team, this is their sport,” Best said. “This is their primary focus, and they are training hard for it, and they are focused on it. I would say in the middle, there’s a third, which is they’re enthusiasts and they’ll race, but they’re not overly focused on it. These might be some of our multi-sport athletes. … And there’s probably a third who is either new, or they’re just like, ‘Coach, I just want to ride.’”

Best added that the team has seen an explosion in the number of girls who want to ride with the club, especially at the younger levels.

“We are (at) 38-39% female participation this year, which is by far our biggest number,” he said. “To put that into context, the national average, I think, is 22%. Utah’s a little higher, maybe 24%. There’s a national goal to get to 33%, and we’re just blowing by that.

“They’ve come up with all sorts of ideas on how to get girls to participate. If they’re having fun, they get their friends to participate. And then they get their friends, and it just grows itself, honestly. But we definitely have the right community for it.”

Lia Kirschner is one of the newcomers on the girls’ side. She joined the team after watching her brother, Sam, ride for Park City last year. Kirschner had previous experience with the Young Riders program growing up, which she says has helped.

“It’s super chill, there’s no pressure,” she said. “Everyone’s so nice, and there’s no competition ever when you’re riding, which I really appreciate because I feel like with all sports there’s always a bit of competition with your teammates.”

Riding with the club has also exposed Kirschner to various new trails around Park City’s extensive trail system.

“I just knew the trails around my house, but (the team) kind of brings you all over Park City, which is nice to learn about new places just in our community that we can ride in,” she said. “There’s so many different cool trails. You can do something really easy and simple, and then you can go super hard and it’s just awesome. And it’s not just one specific kind of genre of trail.”

Dirk Cardenas is in his second year with the club, and he’s seen his riding improve significantly in that time. Riding the wide variety of trails in Park City has been his favorite part so far and has helped him become a better rider.

“It’s fun, there’s a lot of great trails, and the coaches know them very well, so we get to go for a lot of fun rides,” he said. “I really like downhill, so there’s a lot of fun trails that we go down.”

Cardenas gained some racing experience last year, and he’s looking forward to another season of races. With the club, he’s also gotten experience on all types of trails and terrain.

“It’s nice because when we go with the team, we do a new trail every single time basically, so that’s really nice,” he said. “It’s nice because if you do the same stuff over and over again, it will eventually get kind of boring because you just know what to expect. But on new trails, there’s something fun around every single corner.”

Ella Stoughton is a middle schooler riding with the team, and she also does gymnastics.

“It’s Park City, so you ski and you bike,” she said. “It’s definitely great for cross-training for gymnastics. It helps with exercise and stuff.”

With the way the team is set up, riders like Stoughton meet and ride with kids of different ages. It’s not uncommon to make some new friends along the way.

“My favorite part is probably the community of it,” Stoughton said. “We’ve got a lot of friends on the team, and most people know each other. So, everyone’s just kind of friendly with each other.”

The camaraderie in the team despite having so many members is a recurring theme for Park City.

“We had a big girls ride the other day, and we were asking them, ‘What’s your favorite thing about the program?” Best said. “Most of them all said the same thing – it’s the camaraderie. Yeah, they can go ride their bikes, but they love the vibe of being with their teammates and just going out as a gang of kids on bikes.”