Park City Mountain Resort debuts Seven Summits Challenge

On Saturday morning, Park City Mountain Resort was scheduled to host the Seven Summits Challenge, a completion event which spans the breadth of the mountain and requires participants to check in at various high-points to finish. Jessica Miller, senior communications specialist at PCMR, said the event is about terrain and, of course, fun.

"This is our third season as a combined resort, and we wanted to create a new event that gave people the opportunity to conquer the largest ski resort in the U.S. from one end to the other," Miller said via email. "We also wanted to showcase the awesome variety of advanced terrain across the resort and give advanced skiers and riders a challenge they would be proud to conquer."

She said the resort has hosted similar events, like the Helly Hansen Big Mountain Battle, and the EpicMix Scavenger Hunts, but "nothing that covers this much terrain in one day."

Miller said the resort plans on hosting the Seven Summits challenge annually, in which participants get, in addition to bragging rights, a commemorative pin, a hat and a stainless steel pint glass "for the après ski party."

There an opportunity drawing was also scheduled at Red Pine Lodge following the challenge, featuring swag from Helly Hansen and PCMR and giftcards.

There is no set route — participants can complete the event in any order — but the checkpoints are: Jupiter Peak, Scott's Bowl, Limelite, Dream Peak, Peak 5, Ninety-Nine 90 and Murdock Peak.

"There will be some hiking required and black/double black/bowl skiing involved," Miller said regarding the type of skier/boarder the event is geared towards. Depending on skill and level of ambition, Miller said, the challenge could take between 150 minutes and seven hours.

Registration was slated to be open Saturday morning if it hadn't filled up in advance, and $10 from every registration ticket (which range from $45-$120, depending on VIP privileges, etc.), will go to SOS Outreach. The nonprofit organization helps kids "gear up" for playing in the mountains and gives them the opportunity to connect with mentors who help "inspire them to pursue life with more gusto."