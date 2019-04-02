Park City Mountain Resort sends off the ski season by sending it at 23rd annual pond skim

Ski season's short — stunt it.

That's the desired sentiment when skiers and spectators step off the Red Pine Gondola for Park City Mountain Resort's 23rd annual Pond Skimming Competition, set for noon Saturday, April 6. One hundred skiers and snowboarders decked out in a variety of costumes and outfits will send off the 2018-2019 Park City ski season by skiing down an incline at Canyons Village, off a ramp and, ideally, all the way across a pond of frigid water.

As is tradition, the competition — not necessarily its participants — has layers. A variety of prizes are at stake for each element of a successful run, whether it's hang time, making a splash or simply having a rad costume.

"There are many ways to win and have fun with this competition — it all depends on the goals of the participants," said PCMR spokesperson Jessica Miller in an email. The best costume award tends to go to a detailed and homemade costume, according to Miller. The best overall scorers in the male and female categories will each receive a pair of Oakley Line Miner goggles. Participants who make the biggest impact in the pond — beware the splash zone — will have a chance to win a $250 Helly Hansen gift card. And participants who get enough air to make it all the way across the 100-foot pond will be entered to win an Epic Pass for the 2019-2020 season.

Miller had some tips for those eager to spread their wings for a season pass.

"If they're looking to make it all the way across the pond, keeping consistent speed and strong legs down the slope, and going off the smaller jump will help carry their momentum across the pond," Miller said.

Recommended Stories For You

According to the National Weather Service on Tuesday, there's a strong chance of snowfall on the penultimate day of the ski season, with a high of 45 degrees Fahrenheit and a low of about 32 forecast. Miller said the resort will host the pond skim rain or shine — return spectators may remember the cold rain that characterized 2018's event.

The Pond Skim is one of the last events of PCMR's annual Spring Grüv, a two-week celebration of winter before the lifts stop turning. Concurrent with the pond skim is one final chance to meet PCMR's avalanche rescue dogs and a trio of concerts at both Canyons Village and the Park City base area. The resort is set to close out the season Sunday, April 7 with a variety of events around the resort.

Prospective pond skimmers will need to register in advance online for $35. For registration, competition rules and links to more information on the resort's end-of-season festivities, visit the 23rd Annual Pond Skimming Competition's Eventbrite page.