Park City Mountain to start some summer operations May 25

Even as snow continues to fall in some spots, Park City Mountain Resort is set to begin its summer operations Saturday, with all activities scheduled to be available by June 14. Here’s a rundown of what’s going on at the resort this summer.

Opening this weekend



Canyons Golf, the Park City Mountain Adventure Park and lift-serve mountain biking and hiking via the PayDay lift are all set to begin Saturday.

The Mountain Adventure Park includes an alpine slide, mountain coaster, zip lines, hiking, biking, mini golf, climbing wall, gem panning and kids’ ropes course.

PayDay will transport mountain bikers until June 14, when the resort’s Crescent Lift, a high speed quad, starts turning and PayDay shifts to strictly scenic rides.

PayDay serves Trestle, John’s, Jenni’s, Mid Mountain, Red Bull and other trails.

The Crescent Lift serves as an access point to Mojave, Mid-Mountain Trail, Spiro, Shadow Lake, John’s, Jenni’s, Tommy’s Two-Step, the new Silver Queen trail and others.

Red Pine Gondola will also open on June 14, providing hiking and biking access to the Canyons trails system.

Bike rentals are available at the resort’s Legacy Sports and Canyon Mountain Sports. Hiking and biking season lift passes are $129 for an adult (ages 13 and up) or $49 for a child (ages 3 to 12).

Kids adventure games



On June 14, the Kids Adventure Games will return for a two-day adventure race.

Kids Adventure Games are designed as a multi-discipline race for kids ages 6-14 who compete in two-person teams to overcome obstacles including mountain biking, zip lines, a climbing wall, river tubing a giant slip and slide and more.

“Kids learn the values of teamwork, sportsmanship, problem solving, the importance of an active lifestyle and an appreciation for the outdoors,” a PCMR press release stated.

Tour of Utah



The Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah will return on August 17, when stage five of the cycling race will start and finish at Canyons Village. The Tour of Utah is a seven-day, world-class professional cycling race that follows in the tradition and format of the Tour de France as it circumnavigates the state.

On the same day, amateur riders will be able to participate in the Gran Fondo, a 93-mile ride that follows the final day’s professional course. There is also a shorter, 43-mile option. Both the start and finish will be at the Canyons Village, and will include a post-race concert, “lifestyle expo” and activities for kids, the press release stated.

For more information go to ParkCityMountain.com