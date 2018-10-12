Park City, North Summit volleyball remain undefeated in region play

Volleyball

Park City defeated Bonneville 3-1 at home on Tuesday, remaining undefeated in conference play. The Miners won with scores of 25-19, 25-15, a lone setback at 21-25 and a closing win of 25-14. The Miners are now 10-0 in Region 11, and 15-5 overall. The Miners will play at Ogden (1-8 in Region 11, 2-11 overall) on Monday at 6 p.m. The Miners have not lost a game since Aug. 28, when they played Sky Ridge at home.

North Summit (10-0, 22-6) also continued its winning streak. The team defeated Class 2A North region foe Altamont (5-5, 8-7) in straight sets on Thursday at home, winning 25-10, 25-7, 25-19. North Summit will face Class 1A Region 22 opponent Rich (2-2, 5-10) on Thursday in Coalville.

South Summit (5-2, 10-8) lost to Morgan in straight sets on Thursday, falling 25-22, 27-25, 25-21 at home. The Wildcats will play Class 3A Region 13 competitor Summit Academy Bears (0-5, 6-8) in Bluffdale on Thursday.

Girls soccer

Park City dropped a playoff matchup with Lehi 2-0 at home on Wednesday, eliminating the Miners from contention. The Miners finish the season with a record of 11-1 in Region 11 and 12-5 overall.