Park City perseveres through major tests at region tournament

Many of the best boys tennis players in the state play in Region 6, and Park City’s boys tennis team found that out firsthand at this week’s region tournament.

The Miners finished fourth as a team, but the region tournament gave them a taste of what they’ll encounter at the state tournament, which starts on May 10 and continues the following week. Park City boys tennis coach Justin DeLong was satisfied with his team’s performance.

“It turned out pretty good, we definitely could have done better and won some of the matches that we weren’t expected to win,” he said. “Everybody played pretty solid tennis, but we didn’t play well enough to beat the teams that we know are the best.”

None of Park City’s singles and doubles players finished higher than third place. Junior Coen Woolley, playing third singles, was Park City’s highest finisher in singles in third place, while the Miners’ second doubles team of juniors Felix Schlegel and Jake Farnell also came in third.

DeLong liked his two doubles teams’ play this week. In addition to Schlegel and Farnell finishing third, Park City’s first doubles team of junior Henry Retzer and freshman Justus Zaino had a fourth-place finish.

“(Retzer and Zaino) really stepped up, and they beat a Highland team that we had lost to earlier in the season,” he said. “ I thought both of them showed a lot of composure in that match. Henry and Justus both played well and kept their mental game strong.

“Honestly, I feel pretty good about them going into state, they definitely have a chance to win a few matches and get into the middle rounds.”

Junior Dominic Jamrich finished fifth in the first singles bracket, and junior Kaj Christensen came in fourth in second singles to round out the team’s performances at the region tournament. Jamrich lost in the semifinals and could not play in the back draw the next day. DeLong thinks that his singles players have another level they can reach.

“I think Dominic will come out ready to go next week,” he said. “I think Kaj and Coen both have more in the tank. They’re two of my guys that I know can play stronger and raise their level. I’m hoping that after a couple of practices this weekend and just a focus on what we need to a little bit better, I think they’ll come out and be a little bit more ready to play at a higher level when state rolls around.”

DeLong is trying to tell his team to keep this week’s results in perspective. Park City’s region has two of the top teams in the state in Brighton and Skyline, and plenty of top players. For instance, Jamrich lost to Brighton’s Hardy Owen, the defending state champion and a five-star recruit on the Tennis Recruiting Network.

“I try to tell the guys, ‘Hey, remember, these guys are the best in the state – the best doubles teams and the best singles players that are in high school in the whole state, for the most part,’” DeLong said.

With the state tournament coming up, Park City will be looking to improve upon last year’s fifth-place finish. But DeLong just wants his guys to play their best tennis possible.

“I’m feeling pretty good, feeling good about it,” he said. “We all have high expectations, honestly, to win as a team. So, I’m just kind of telling my guys, ‘Go out, and leave it all out on the court. Do your best and let’s see what happens.’”