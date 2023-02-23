Park City punches ticket to state final

The Park City Red high-school hockey team took the “revenge is a dish best served cold” adage literally on Wednesday night, avenging an earlier loss to Juan Diego in the state tournament to secure a spot in the final as a wicked winter storm battered the state.

The Miners cruised past a shorthanded Juan Diego team in a 13-0 win at the Cottonwood Heights Recreation Center. Cooper Ford and Erich Jaques both scored hat tricks for Park City in the one-sided victory. The Miners will face Brighton Navy Friday night at Acord Ice Center in West Valley City at 7 p.m., and if they win, the two teams will meet again on Monday at the Salt Lake City Sports Complex at 8:15 p.m.

“I think their team was missing their top (two) scorers, our team was back on a little bit of a roll, they didn’t have 74 saves in net,” Park City coach Mike Adamek said. “Just kind of a lot of big changes that obviously go from a 2-1 loss to a 13-0 win.”

In Park City’s previous meeting with Juan Diego two weeks ago, the Miners shelled the opposing net to the tune of 75 shots, but they only scored one goal in a 2-1 shootout loss. Wednesday night’s game played out similarly – Park City ended up outshooting Juan Diego 70-4 – but the goals came early and often for the Miners this time around. Jonesy Reese got the Miners rolling in the first period when he coolly slotted a feed from Tizer Riessen into the back of the net about four minutes into the game.

Goals came in bunches not only for the Miners as a whole, but for Ford in the first period. Shortly after Reese’s opening goal, Ford won the puck near center ice, skated through the Juan Diego defense and found the back of the net. He scored again about 20 seconds later to put the Miners up 3-0.

Cody Wheelwright made it 4-0 heading into the first intermission, and Brooks Bezemer added another goal early in the second period. Ford’s third goal came with just under nine minutes left in the period after a perfect pass from Garrett Hebert behind the net to complete the hat trick.

“We kind of joke around with them when he got his second goal with his linemates, said, ‘Hey, go to the net because you know Cooper’s going to shoot it looking for that third one,’” Adamek said.

“I’ve had it close a couple times this year, but that’s my first one of the year,” Ford added. “It’s mostly my teammates, to be honest. I got a lot of good passes, I just like to get good opportunities. So, I’m glad I was able to do it, but it’s a team sport. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates.”

Utah High School Hockey lists Ford with five goals and six assists in the playoffs. Ford and three teammates led the Miners with three points on Wednesday.

“He works really hard,” Adamek said. “He wants it. You can see that he’s got a little bit of intensity in his face, in his eyes, in his game that some of our players don’t necessarily always have, and he’s got a really high-level shot. So, when he gets a little bit of time in a scoring area, he’s going to score often.”

Park City Red and Brighton Navy faced each other earlier in the season in a 2-2 stalemate. The two teams are set to face each other in the finals.

Park City led 9-0 after the second period, and the Miners added four more goals in the third period. Jaques’ first goal came late in the second when his behind-the-back bank shot off the opposing goalie’s pads from behind the net trickled in. He completed a hat trick of his own with two goals in the third.

Since the aforementioned Juan Diego loss, Park City has reeled off three straight wins to stay alive and get to the point where it will now play for a state title. The Miners hadn’t lost a game since Sept. 26 heading into the playoffs, and the shootout defeat to Juan Diego was a needed shock to the system.

“You can’t take things for granted,” Ford said. “That game, we weren’t focused at all. We didn’t really come prepared. We messed around before the game, we weren’t focused. So, that’s the biggest thing we learned is don’t take anything for granted. Play your game every time.”

Park City and Brighton met once during the regular season, and it ended in a 2-2 tie. For the Miners to win their fourth title in a row, anything other than a win isn’t an option.