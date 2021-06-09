Park City recreation sports leagues open for the summer
Adult leagues will feel more normal this year
For years, the Park City area’s adult recreation sports leagues were a gathering spot where people could catch up with each other, hang out and flip a patty or two before playing a laid-back softball game.
While the leagues were clear to play last summer, COVID-19 protocols limited the typical, tight community feel of the past.
Ken Fisher, the recreation director for Park City, is excited to see the barbecue pits fire up again and the return of a more normal summer season for recreational sports this year.
“Historically, you know, a team that may have an early game, they’ll stay and socialize and be at the field for several hours,” Fisher said. “We didn’t have the barbecues operational or anything. This year, the barbecue grills I expect to be going every night that we have softball out there.”
Park City is offering adult recreation leagues for volleyball and softball throughout the summer in addition to clinics for mountain biking, tennis, pickleball and swimming. There are also guided mountain bike rides for different age groups and genders as well as tournaments for volleyball.
To Fisher, the offerings are part of what make Park City a special place to live and play.
“Adult leagues really play a key component in terms of not only for people to exercise, but also for the social side of it in building community and all that,” Fisher said. “The adult leagues are really I think a key component to people getting to know one another in the community.”
Basin Recreation also has summer programming for adults. Basin Rec’s Fun Over 50 program, for instance, provides experiences geared toward Parkites who are over the age of 50. Activities include hikes and “Over the Hill” bike rides.
“From what I’ve seen and the people I’ve talked to, everybody is happy that it’s kind of back to whatever you feel comfortable with,” said Dana Jones, Basin Recreation’s district director, of the loosened coronavirus restrictions. “People just feel appreciative of the fact that they can make the choice as to what they’re going to do, and I think it’s the same with the programs.”
More information about Park City’s summer recreation offerings can be found at parkcity.org/departments/park-city-marc-recreation. To learn about Basin Rec’s programming, visit https://www.basinrecreation.org/.
