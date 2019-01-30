Park City Red Wolves SC announces coaching staff

Park City Red Wolves SC, a new, Park City-based League Two United Soccer League team, has announced that longtime youth coach Patrick Rennie will lead the team's coaching staff.

Rennie was born and raised in Johannesburg and has spent the last 19 years coaching club teams at the youth level in Utah. The South Africa native also helped Real Salt Lake select and coach its U19 team from 2008-2010. According to a press release sent out on Monday, in 2010 he was the assistant coach for the successful RSL U19 SUM Cup team, which took second in the league after falling to D.C. United's team in penalties.

Most recently, Rennie has worked with the Utah Soccer Alliance, with whom he will continue to coach in addition to his position with the new summer-league team.

He holds a USSF "A" license, and led the Utah Soccer Alliance Premier 02 girls team (16U) to the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship tournament in Frisco, Texas, where they finished 1-2 in the tournament after winning the Far West Regional Championship in Hawaii.

"I have no doubt that, with Patrick's experience, knowledge of the game and our shared understanding of the importance of the 'Path 2 Pro' philosophy, he has the ability to build a championship team for our region," said Bob Martino, the club's owner, in the press release.

In a phone interview, Rennie said he and Martino have known each other for many years, and said the opportunity to take on the head coach position was "incredibly exciting."

"I'm very grateful for that," Rennie said. "It's not often that they come to a youth coach and give him that opportunity."

Rennie added that he will likely get to work with a few players from programs he has coached previously, and said some of those players have verbally committed to try out for the team during its two sessions on Feb. 1 and Feb. 22 at the Riverbend Events Center in Salt Lake City.

Rennie will be assisted by Liam Heffernan, Daniel Cavar, Sean Angeletti and Martin Garcia Saucedo, who have playing experience and have coached competitively at the youth club level.

Rennie said he is familiar with all of them, but has worked more closely with Cavar and Angeletti, at the Utah Soccer Alliance, saying he "trusts their coaching abilities and their personalities immensely."

Cavar holds a USSF "B" license, has coached with USA since 2008, and has coached with the Olympic Development Program since 2010. He was named USA's academy director in 2017. He has also coached the Juan Diego High School girls soccer team.

Rennie described Cavar as a "very exciting, very young guy with great ideas" who he said would bring enthusiasm to the club and a connection to the younger players.

Angeletti has coached for close to 20 years, collecting accolades in the club scene including four Desert Premier League club titles and five Utah State Cup titles.

Saucado, a Parkite, is active in various local and regional leagues. His son, Sebastian, currently plays for Real Salt Lake.

"He's worked with a lot of young players in Park City area," Rennie said. "He knows a ton of players there. He will be a good connection with the local players and local community."

Heffernan also lives in Park City, though he hails from England, where he played with Kettering Town FC and Corby Town FC.

He also played with the San Francisco Seals and the USL Blitzz.

"He knows what it takes to get the most out of young men," Rennie said.

Aside from winning, Rennie didn't outline any hard goals for the season yet beside creating a successful and enjoyable program for players.

"The reality is, we will have a good, productive season, an enjoyable season for the players, that they will want to come back next year," he said. "They will want to encourage other players to come back next year and grow this program, and we'll see where it goes from there."

Rennie added that the club will also seek to stay connected with the Park City community, including involvement with local charitable organizations, and hopes to put the town on the map as a soccer destination.

"It's an exciting adventure for us," he said. "But on the soccer side of things, we want to win."