Park City resident Nathan Crumpton finishes 6th at home track in skeleton competition

For Park City resident and skeleton athlete Nathan Crumpton, racing at his home track brings out his best sliding.

Crumpton, who competes for American Samoa, took first place in three races at the North American Cup’s stop in Park City two years ago. After finishing sixth and 19th in two races at the Utah Olympic Park last week in this year’s North American Cup, he was looking to cap his two weeks at the UOP with a strong performance in the Intercontinental Cup on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Crumpton ultimately finished in sixth place both days. On Wednesday, he finished 1.08 seconds behind the leader, Germany’s Lukas Nydegger.

“I love it here,” Crumpton said on Wednesday. “I had two solid runs yesterday, two decent runs today, so I can’t complain too much. It’s always a joy racing in Park City, as long as the snow stays away and it doesn’t affect the race too much.”

Park City hosted men’s and women’s skeleton races in the Intercontinental Cup as well as two Women’s Bobsled World Series races Tuesday and Wednesday. Sliding action at UOP was scheduled to continue with more North American Cup bobsledding Saturday through Monday.

Andrew Blaser ended both days of the Intercontinental Cup as the top American male slider, finishing eighth on Tuesday and fifth on Wednesday. Daniel Barefoot ended both races in 10th, and Stephen Garbett finished in 18th and 20th. Germany’s Felix Keisinger was victorious in Tuesday’s race.

The American women were more fortunate on home soil. Three American women finished in the top six between the two races. Savannah Graybill had the best individual finish with a fourth-place result on Wednesday. Sara Roderick finished fifth on Tuesday before dropping to 11th on Wednesday. Kendall Wesenberg shot up from 10th on Tuesday to sixth on Wednesday. Susanne Kreher of Germany won both races.

In the Women’s Monobob World Series, Canada’s Alyssia Rissling won the two races, and Brittany Reinbolt of the United States was the runner-up in both. Fellow American Nicole Vogt finished Tuesday’s race in third place before dropping to fourth on Wednesday. The discipline, which makes its Olympic debut in Beijing, involves just one athlete pushing and piloting the sled.