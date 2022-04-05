Park City riding high following earlier than usual home opener

While warm weather in March frustrated skiers, it provided Park City High School’s baseball team with an April Fools’ Day gift that was 100% real.

Park City has to wait until the snow melts off the baseball field before it can play home games, and that doesn’t usually happen until later in the season. But on Friday, the Miners were back at home and completed a sweep of Highland with a 12-8 win over the Rams to improve to 8-2 on the season. Park City parents helped commemorate the occasion with food and an opportunity draw.

“April 1 is probably the earliest that we’ve been on the field in five years, probably,” Park City baseball coach David Feasler said. “We had a lot of snow on it a couple weeks ago, and it melted really quick. And my coaches did a really great job getting this thing ready to go for Friday, and it’s in good shape.”

The Miners are off to a hot start, winning six of their last seven games. The Utah High School Activities Association unveiled its first baseball RPI rankings on Friday, and Park City ended the week at the top of the Class 5A rankings. Feasler acknowledged that being No. 1 in RPI is fun, but that it’s too early in the season to celebrate.

“Maybe the first time ever ranked No. 1 as a program by any newspaper or whatever,” Feasler said. “It’s a cool deal for the kids. There’s so much baseball left to be played, it’s somewhat meaningless. But at the same time, it’s an awesome preseason start for us and first region series.”

Park City scored 33 runs in three games against Highland to secure the sweep, and the Miners are getting contributions up and down the lineup. Junior Paxton Mobley leads the state in home runs with five, including two in the opening game of the Highland series. Mobley is two home runs away from tying last year’s total as a team.

The Miners are also getting significant contributions both on the mound and at the plate from juniors Braxton Lyon and Asher Levine. Lyon led the team in batting average (.500) and hits (17) while also maintaining a 2.33 ERA ahead of Park City’s series against Brighton this week. Levine had six saves and was hitting .375.

“I think it’s shown, not just in Paxton, but a lot of these kids, they work their butts off in the offseason, and it’s showing on the field right now,” Feasler said. “Everybody’s playing really well and everybody took the offseason so seriously and our coaches did a great job with a lot of kids and we’ve been great on both sides of the ball.”

Freshman Justin Michaelis has also been a revelation for the Miners. Michaelis was batting .400 after the Highland series and is second on the team in hits, home runs and RBIs. Freshmen like that don’t come around very often for the Miners.

“He’s an impact bat in the middle of the lineup with a lot of power, which is pretty rare,” Feasler said. “Pretty rare as a freshman to have that kind of power and physicality. Impact player. And he’s been good defensively, and he’s been really good offensively.”

The Miners are hoping to keep the good times rolling ahead of their series against the Bengals this week. Region play will serve as a good measuring stick for Park City, as every series should be competitive. But there’s also more than just home-field advantage to celebrate for Park City’s baseball team these days.

“It’s such a fun team,” Feasler said. “They compete, they’re funny, they have a good time in the dugout – the dugout energy is really, really high. They’re coachable, we’re loving coaching this team.”