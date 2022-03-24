Park City rolls to 18-1 win over Lone Peak

For any other team, a 12-1 lead at halftime would be something to celebrate, but Park City High School’s girls lacrosse team expects more from itself. Scoreline aside, the Miners knew that they weren’t playing their best.

Park City easily dispatched previously undefeated Lone Peak 18-1 at Dozier Field on Wednesday night, but the defending state champion Miners feel like they still have plenty of work to do.

“I think the first half was a little sloppy for us, actually, for Park City lacrosse,” Park City coach Mikki Clayton said. “I think we cleaned it up a lot in the second half, so much better second half, but overall, great win.”

The sloppiness may not have been apparent to a casual observer, however. Lilly Hunt scored for the Miners just 24 seconds into the game, and Park City was off to the races after that. Park City put 10 unanswered goals on the board before Lone Peak found the back of the net late in the first half. Freshman Gretchen Lane scored as time expired in the period to give the Miners a 12-1 lead at the break. Park City shut out the Knights in the second half and added six more goals to complete the 18-1 win.

The Miners had key contributions from both experienced players like senior Sam Riely, who had four goals and five assists on the night, and younger players, like Lane and fellow freshmen Maddie McHenry and Rogan Crawford. Lane scored five goals and added an assist, and McHenry and Crawford combined for five goals and five assists.

“I think it’s a good opportunity because the more you play, the more you grow, so it’s nice to be on the field more and it’s more fun,” Lane said. “I’m just super interested to see how we do. I’m really excited for later in the season and I hope we can win another championship.”

Goalie Ava Kimche wasn’t pressed into action all that often against Lone Peak, but she came up with a few big saves when she was needed. The junior turned aside a couple of penalty shots in the first half and only allowed the one goal. Kimche sat behind then-senior Sadie AbuHaidar last year, but now she’s making the most of her opportunity to play.

“(Saving the penalty shots) felt good, definitely gets the adrenaline pumping,” Kimche said. “I was behind a really good goalie, Sadie, and it was nice to learn from her on the sideline. But I’m definitely ready for some more game time, so it’s nice to finally be in the game.”

Park City has started its state title defense on the right foot with its 3-0 start to the season. The Miners have outscored their three opponents 56-7, showing that they’ve picked up where they left off last year. The Miners are a fairly young team, as well, with plenty of room for growth over the course of the season.

“We have a very young team this year, but they’re playing very well together,” Clayton said. “We have six freshmen on the team this year, a lot of them are starting. I think it shows great things to come for Park City, having this many freshmen on the team. And they’re playing awesome, so they just continue to get better and better.”

But even in a game as lopsided as Wednesday night’s matchup, Clayton urges her team to continue to find things to work on. For the Miners, it’s not about the score but about pushing to play their best lacrosse.

“We could come out of a game with the best score but play awful, and we’d still see those improvements,” Lane said. “We focus a lot on how we play because that’s what’s going to pay off when we go to championship games, and then the score matters a lot.”