Park City rolls to win over Skyridge

Three games, three wins by a combined 46 goals.

That’s the start Park City’s girls lacrosse team has gotten off to this year. The Miners continued their torrid jump out of the gates with a 17-2 thrashing of Skyridge on Tuesday afternoon in a home opener away from home at Matt Knoop Memorial Park.

Park City shut out the Falcons in the first half and cruised from there.

“I think we had an awesome first half – I think we moved the ball well, our midfield looked really great, our defense looked good,” Park City coach Mikki Clayton said. “We had a little more patience with the ball, I think, in the first half. But overall, it was a great team win, and we were really proud of the team.”

Park City’s 15-3 win over defending Class 6A champion Mountain Ridge to open the season on March 10 was the closest of its three games this season. Between that game and Tuesday’s, the Miners played the two teams in last year’s Class 6A title game and won by a combined score of 32-5. But the margin of victory isn’t what Park City focuses on.

“One thing that we look at as coaches is how many different people are scoring, and we had so many different girls score (today),” Clayton said. “I haven’t looked at a stat sheet yet, but it was a lot. That makes us feel really great as coaches. We love to see that, the unselfish play, and just that we have a ton of threats on the field.”

Park City finished Tuesday’s game with the 17 goals distributed among eight players. Senior Lillly Hunt had a team-high five goals, and sophomore Maddie McHenry had a hat trick.

With as many scoring threats as Park City has, it can be difficult to get everyone the ball.

“It’s funny because we want the girls to always look to cage first,” Clayton said. “I love their unselfish play, looking for their teammates to score. They love to play with each other, they love to play for each other and we just love to see multiple scorers out there.”

Hunt scored a couple minutes into the first half, and it snowballed from there into a rout. Junior Chuck Iacobelli netted a Park City goal moments later, followed up by tallies from sophomore Rogan Crawford and McHenry.

The Miners were up 11-0 by the end of the first half.

Iacobelli had two points in the first two games, but she had two goals and two assists against the Falcons.

“I thought (the offense) felt really nice,” Iacobelli said. “Our plays are definitely coming together, and I think as we get those younger players in, it’s only going to look better and better.”

“Our big focus right now is trying to work on assisted passes and catches in the eight, and so I think we did a great job of that, that was definitely the biggest takeaway,” she added.

Clayton mentioned that the junior had committed to the University of California, Berkeley.

“The fact that we have her this year and next year … that’s huge for us,” Clayton said. “She’s only going to get better. She’s a threat everywhere she is. She is an intimidating defender, she’s an aggressive attacker.”

Clayton compared Iacobelli to having another coach on the field.

“She’s just such a phenomenal midfielder,” he said. “She’s really helping bring those younger players up and teaching them and teaching them her lacrosse IQ. She’s great on defense, she’s great on attack.”

The Miners had several standout performances on Tuesday from the younger players as well. Seven of the 17 goals were scored by either freshmen or sophomores, as were half of Park City’s eight assists.

“Coco (Crawford) had a great game on attack,” Clayton said. “Lily Yatkeman had a great game on the defensive end … they’re two of our freshmen … they’re learning our systems, they’re getting better and with every game, they’re just improving.”

Even after three dominant wins, the Miners are still finding areas of their game to improve, like their offense in the second half on Tuesday.

“We have great halves, we have great moments, but on the attacking end we can move the ball more, we can wait for those smarter plays,” Clayton said. “In the second half, I think we got a little too antsy, we got a little too excited, and so we were kind of forcing some bad passes. So having some more patience is probably something we’re going to continue to work on.”