Park City Sailing holds end-of-season regatta

Sailing season on the Jordanelle Reservoir is almost at a close, but before the reservoir starts to get icy, the Park City Sailing club is hosting one more event: the Fall Regatta.

On Saturday and Sunday, the club's fleets, comprising around 40 boats, will be out and on display, with racing at a junior and senior level in four different boat classes. There will be two races running simultaneously throughout Saturday and Sunday, starting after a competitor's meeting at 10 a.m. and running until around 5 p.m., all of which can be viewed easily from the areas around the personal watercraft ramp near the Hailstone entrance to the state park.

One of the races, which uses one-person dinghies called lasers, will double as the District 23 championships, where sailors from around the four-corners states, plus Wyoming, compete for points that can qualify them for races at the national and international levels.

Winners of all the races will also get a trophy, and bragging rights.

Buster Pike, president of the club, recommended that spectators bring camp chairs or, if they're handy with boats, help competitors as they launch from the dock.

He said each race should be fun to watch.

Recommended Stories For You

"We have a bunch of good sailors in all of the fleets, so it should be competitive in all of them," he said. He added that the Elliott 6-meter race will be particularly tight, with a handful of closely matched competitors.

After the races on Saturday, the club will host its annual Commodore's Ball — a party celebrating the end of the season hosted at the house of board members Jeff and Lydia Kluge.

"We are going to have a killer party this year," Pike said. "We are hosting the party at Mountain Ranch Estates, (the band) Mudpuddle is going to play. There will be a silent auction and awards. Should be fun."

While the ball is not expressly a costume party, Pike said it is an opportunity to dress up, especially in a vaguely (or overtly) nautical theme.

"There will be people in yachty clothing there, that's for sure," Pike said.

There will, for instance, be Breton red pants, or "West Coast Gilligan's Island gear," as Pike put it.

"I will be dressing up sort of East Coast sailing style," he said. "Bermuda shorts, Breton red shorts, perhaps a belt with whales on it."

The party will run from 6 p.m. until 10 or 11 p.m., depending on the crowd, and is available to club members and the public with purchase of a ticket at sailpc.org

Proceeds from the event will go to the club's operations, including maintenance of the club's fleets and safety boats and equipment, as well as provide funding for instructors and insurance.

Over the summer, the club's youth program caters to an estimated 300 participants between ages 5 and 18, including some who sail through scholarships.

Sunday will mark the last day of racing for the club, and will be followed by an awards ceremony at 5 p.m.